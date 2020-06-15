Dublin, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Reinsurance Providers Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global reinsurance providers market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.
The global reinsurance providers market is expected to grow from $438 billion in 2019 to $438.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.3%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2021 and reach $554.2 billion in 2023.
Reasons to Purchase
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the reinsurance providers? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Reinsurance Providers market global report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider reinsurance providers market, and compares it with other markets.
Western Europe was the largest region in the global reinsurance providers market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global reinsurance providers market. South America was the smallest region in the global reinsurance providers market.
Cyber reinsurance is growing in demand with increasing incidents of internet frauds and cyber risk. Cyber insurance is becoming popular due to high cyber risk factor involved in banking and information technology industries, which are susceptible to data breaches and internet frauds. In 2015, cyber related fraud costs were estimated to be around $500 billion and are expected to reach $2 trillion by 2019.
The reinsurance providers market consists of sales of reinsurance by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that assume all or part of the risk of existing insurance policies originally underwritten by other insurance providers (direct insurance carriers). Reinsurance providers invest premiums collected from insurance providers to build up a portfolio of financial assets to be used against future claims. The size of the market is based on the value of the premiums reinsured.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Reinsurance Providers Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Reinsurance Providers Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Reinsurance Providers Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Reinsurance Providers Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Reinsurance Providers Market Trends And Strategies
8. Reinsurance Providers Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market
9. Reinsurance Providers Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Reinsurance Providers Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Reinsurance Providers Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Reinsurance Providers Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
10. Reinsurance Providers Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Reinsurance Providers Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.2. Global Reinsurance Providers Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.3. Global Reinsurance Providers Market, Segmentation By Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.4. Global Reinsurance Providers Market, Segmentation By Organization Location, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
11. Reinsurance Providers Market Metrics
11.1. Reinsurance Providers Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global
11.2. Per Capita Average Reinsurance Providers Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global
12. Asia-Pacific Reinsurance Providers Market
13. Western Europe Reinsurance Providers Market
14. Eastern Europe Reinsurance Providers Market
15. North America Reinsurance Providers Market
16. South America Reinsurance Providers Market
17. Middle East Reinsurance Providers Market
18. Africa Reinsurance Providers Market
19. Reinsurance Providers Market Competitive Landscape
19.1. Competitive Market Overview
19.2. Market Shares
19.3. Company Profiles
19.3.1. AXA
19.3.1.1. Company Overview
19.3.1.2. Products And Services
19.3.1.3. Strategy
19.3.1.4. Financial Performance
19.3.2. Swiss Re
19.3.2.1. Company Overview
19.3.2.2. Products And Services
19.3.2.3. Strategy
19.3.2.4. Financial Performance
19.3.3. Munich Re
19.3.3.1. Company Overview
19.3.3.2. Products And Services
19.3.3.3. Strategy
19.3.3.4. Financial Performance
19.3.4. Hannover Re
19.3.4.1. Company Overview
19.3.4.2. Products And Services
19.3.4.3. Strategy
19.3.4.4. Financial Performance
19.3.5. SCOR SE
19.3.5.1. Company Overview
19.3.5.2. Products And Services
19.3.5.3. Strategy
19.3.5.4. Financial Performance
20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Reinsurance Providers Market
21. Market Background: Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market
21.1. Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market Characteristics
21.2. Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
21.3. Global Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
21.4. Global Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
21.5. Global Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)
22. Recommendations
22.1. Global Reinsurance Providers Market In 2023- Growth Countries
22.2. Global Reinsurance Providers Market In 2023- Growth Segments
22.3. Global Reinsurance Providers Market In 2023- Growth Strategies
23. Appendix
23.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report
23.2. Abbreviations
23.3. Currencies
23.4. Research Inquiries
23.5. About the Publisher
24. Copyright And Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vxvaxt
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: