Dublin, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



The global aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market is expected to decline from $70.2 billion in 2019 to $68 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.1%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 and reach $78.5 billion in 2023.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3 working days of order.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market section of the report gives context. It compares the aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market with other segments of the aerospace market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services indicators comparison.

The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market.



Aircraft manufacturers are using machine-learning techniques such as artificial intelligence (AI) to improve safety, productivity and quality of aircrafts. Machine learning algorithms collect data from machine-to-machine and machine-to-human interfaces and use data analytics to drive effective decision making. These technologies optimize manufacturing operations and costs. For example, GE Aviation uses machine learning and data analytics to identify faults in engines, which increases lifecycle of parts and reduces maintenance costs. Boeing has successfully built machine-learning algorithms for aircraft designing and to automate factory operations.



The aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market consists of sales of aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that maintain, repair and overhaul military and commercial aircraft.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Trends And Strategies



8. Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market, Segmentation By Aircraft Division, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.3. Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market, Segmentation By Size, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.4. Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market, Segmentation By Service Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



11. Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Metrics

11.1. Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global



12. Asia-Pacific Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market



13. Western Europe Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market



14. Eastern Europe Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market



15. North America Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market



16. South America Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market



17. Middle East Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market



18. Africa Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market



19. Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Competitive Landscape

19.1. Competitive Market Overview

19.2. Market Shares

19.3. Company Profiles

19.3.1. Honeywell Aerospace

19.3.1.1. Company Overview

19.3.1.2. Products And Services

19.3.1.3. Strategy

19.3.1.4. Financial Performance

19.3.2. AAR Corporation

19.3.2.1. Company Overview

19.3.2.2. Products And Services

19.3.2.3. Strategy

19.3.2.4. Financial Performance

19.3.3. Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance

19.3.3.1. Company Overview

19.3.3.2. Products And Services

19.3.3.3. Strategy

19.3.3.4. Financial Performance

19.3.4. Airbus SAS

19.3.4.1. Company Overview

19.3.4.2. Products And Services

19.3.4.3. Strategy

19.3.4.4. Financial Performance

19.3.5. The Boeing Company

19.3.5.1. Company Overview

19.3.5.2. Products And Services

19.3.5.3. Strategy

19.3.5.4. Financial Performance



20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market



21. Market Background: Aerospace Market

21.1. Aerospace Market Characteristics

21.2. Aerospace Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

21.3. Global Aerospace Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

21.4. Global Aerospace Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

21.5. Global Aerospace Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



22. Recommendations

22.1. Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market In 2023- Growth Countries

22.2. Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market In 2023- Growth Segments

22.3. Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market In 2023- Growth Strategies



23. Appendix

23.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report

23.2. Abbreviations

23.3. Currencies

23.4. Research Inquiries

23.5. About the Publisher



24. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



Honeywell Aerospace

AAR Corporation

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance

Airbus SAS

The Boeing Company



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jran2q

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900