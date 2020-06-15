Dublin, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.
The global aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market is expected to decline from $70.2 billion in 2019 to $68 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.1%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 and reach $78.5 billion in 2023.
Reasons to Purchase
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services market global report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market, and compares it with other markets.
The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market.
Aircraft manufacturers are using machine-learning techniques such as artificial intelligence (AI) to improve safety, productivity and quality of aircrafts. Machine learning algorithms collect data from machine-to-machine and machine-to-human interfaces and use data analytics to drive effective decision making. These technologies optimize manufacturing operations and costs. For example, GE Aviation uses machine learning and data analytics to identify faults in engines, which increases lifecycle of parts and reduces maintenance costs. Boeing has successfully built machine-learning algorithms for aircraft designing and to automate factory operations.
The aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market consists of sales of aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that maintain, repair and overhaul military and commercial aircraft.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Trends And Strategies
8. Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market
9. Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
10. Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.2. Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market, Segmentation By Aircraft Division, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.3. Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market, Segmentation By Size, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.4. Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market, Segmentation By Service Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
11. Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Metrics
11.1. Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global
11.2. Per Capita Average Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global
12. Asia-Pacific Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market
13. Western Europe Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market
14. Eastern Europe Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market
15. North America Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market
16. South America Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market
17. Middle East Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market
18. Africa Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market
19. Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Competitive Landscape
19.1. Competitive Market Overview
19.2. Market Shares
19.3. Company Profiles
19.3.1. Honeywell Aerospace
19.3.1.1. Company Overview
19.3.1.2. Products And Services
19.3.1.3. Strategy
19.3.1.4. Financial Performance
19.3.2. AAR Corporation
19.3.2.1. Company Overview
19.3.2.2. Products And Services
19.3.2.3. Strategy
19.3.2.4. Financial Performance
19.3.3. Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance
19.3.3.1. Company Overview
19.3.3.2. Products And Services
19.3.3.3. Strategy
19.3.3.4. Financial Performance
19.3.4. Airbus SAS
19.3.4.1. Company Overview
19.3.4.2. Products And Services
19.3.4.3. Strategy
19.3.4.4. Financial Performance
19.3.5. The Boeing Company
19.3.5.1. Company Overview
19.3.5.2. Products And Services
19.3.5.3. Strategy
19.3.5.4. Financial Performance
20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market
21. Market Background: Aerospace Market
21.1. Aerospace Market Characteristics
21.2. Aerospace Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
21.3. Global Aerospace Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
21.4. Global Aerospace Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
21.5. Global Aerospace Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)
22. Recommendations
22.1. Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market In 2023- Growth Countries
22.2. Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market In 2023- Growth Segments
22.3. Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market In 2023- Growth Strategies
23. Appendix
23.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report
23.2. Abbreviations
23.3. Currencies
23.4. Research Inquiries
23.5. About the Publisher
24. Copyright And Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jran2q
