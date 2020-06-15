DALLAS, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoque Data Center Solutions™, one of the world’s 20 largest global colocation services companies, today announced the appointment of Andy Stewart as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 15, 2020.



Stewart has more than 15 years of senior management experience, including a decade of strategic development and execution. He has previously served as Chief Strategy Officer at TierPoint, where he was responsible for leading product development, technology strategy and mergers and acquisitions. He also has been an Executive Advisor at Thompson Street Capital Partners and a board member at BCM One, a leading managed technology solutions provider.

“I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to be joining Evoque as CEO,” said Stewart. “With a foundation of rock-solid data centers, a great set of enterprise clients, and Brookfield’s continued commitment, we will move aggressively to take advantage of the global opportunity for colocation and other IT services.”

Stewart replaces Tim Caulfield as CEO, who is stepping down after 18 months. “Evoque has evolved over the past 18 months. What once was a business unit within AT&T has now become a stand-alone company operating 31 data centers globally,” said Caulfield. “This is the appropriate time to bring someone in to lead the company through the next stage of development. Andy is joining Evoque to lead the next wave of mission-critical decisions and opportunities facing the company,” he added.

During Caulfield’s tenure, Evoque was able to stabilize, retain the client base and build the shared service functions to support the international footprint and operations talent acquired from AT&T in 2018. Caulfield will remain with Evoque over the next several months, assisting Stewart during the transition.

Stewart holds an MBA from Washington University’s Olin School of Business, and a bachelor’s degree from Denison University.

About Evoque Data Center Solutions

Evoque Data Center Solutions, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a colocation services company that owns and operates 31 data centers across 4 continents and 11 countries. Evoque Data Center Solutions offers clients a secure space in a highly available and redundant environment. The company supports a diversified base of colocation customers across multiple segments, including utilities, transport, energy, communications, healthcare, and technologies.

Evoque Data Center Solutions is a portfolio company of Brookfield Infrastructure, a leading global infrastructure asset manager that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. For more information, please visit our website at www.evoquedcs.com .