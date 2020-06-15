SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Psychedelic Spotlight has distributed to its subscribers the first edition of its Micro-Dose Monthly newsletter as part of the Company’s next step in developing its platform as a leading communications channel for the emerging industry of medicinal psychedelics. The newsletter is the culmination of the company’s insights to introduce the important work being done within the psychedelic space.



Not only are psychedelics showing promise as FDA-designated “breakthrough therapies,” but they may also be key to expanding consciousness through scientific discoveries on how these substances interact with the brain, and now, the accelerated progress of these studies have just created unprecedented investment opportunities with the industry’s leading companies going public this year. Psychedelics is providing hope for millions with the potential to treat mental health disorders.

The Micro-Dose Monthly newsletter, written by Kent Sligh of PSYC, will provide thoughts on three sections of the industry, which are medicinal progress, lifestyle/entertainment, and investing opportunities.

“Psychedelic medicine and the opportunities to invest in these emerging therapies are all new to me, and it’s exciting to get a chance to learn and write about such complex and vital subjects,” said Kent Sligh. “After thousands of years as medicinal and spiritual tools used in various cultures, to its mid-20th century discovery by western scientists, followed by criminalized classification and decades-long scientific abandonment, psychedelics as medicine are finally experiencing transformative and historic progress while creating a dynamic new industry in the process. I believe, PSYC recognizes this as its binding message in developing its original content and platform as a reliable and intriguing source that attracts readers and contributors, alike.”

“At a time when our world needs hope and healing like never before, I believe that the newsletter strikes the right tone and balance between application and entertainment to introduce our subscribers to the re-emergence of psychedelics as a global therapeutic,” said Jason LeBlanc, Global Business Consultant. “We look forward to seeing where this journey takes us.”

The Company encourages those who are interested in receiving the newsletter, and those who wish to stay current with the latest insights on trends and growth associated with medicinal psychedelics, to subscribe at the Psychedelic Spotlight homepage.

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink:PSYC)

Global Trac Solutions is a diversified holding company dedicated to identifying new and emerging industries. By utilizing our years of business development expertise our diverse team of innovators continuously leverages our experience to effectively execute go-to-market strategies in order to position ourselves for rapid growth through the creation of an evolving business foundation to enhance profitability potential.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

