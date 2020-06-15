New York, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pharmaceutical Trade and Supply Chain Survey - Q1 2020: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Sector Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892811/?utm_source=GNW





Scope

- This report provides an assessment of how the pharmaceutical industry perceives the supply chain disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the challenges associated with clinical trials, logistics, API and finished dose manufacturing.

- Since the first case was diagnosed in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, COVID-19 cases have continued to rise rapidly across the globe.



Reasons to Buy

Objectives included -

- Benchmark companies’ primary concerns

- Determine the impact of COVID-19 to date on supply chains

- Assess companies’ strategic future plans

- Track changes to corporate strategy and attitudes

