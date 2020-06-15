15 June 2020
Announcement no. 28/2020
Alm. Brand – Exercise of options
The release of the company’s interim report for Q1 2020 as announced in company accouncement no. 24/2020, opened an exercise period for share options issued in September 2016.
At the closing of the trading window, the holders of share options had exercised 35,311 share options thereby acquiring an equivalent number of shares from Alm. Brand A/S at an exercise price per share of DKK 44.28. For the purpose of these transactions, Alm. Brand A/S has sold treasury shares acquired in connection with the issue of the options in a total amount of DKK 1.6 million.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to Mikael Bo Larsen, Senior Investor Relations Officer, phone number +45 51 43 80 02.
Attachment
ALM Brand A/S
København Ø, DENMARK
AS 28 2020 - Exercise of optionsFILE URL | Copy the link below