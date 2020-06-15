MIAMI, Fla., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients, announced today its Jamaican based MDLink subsidiary is fast-tracking the development of digital solutions to meet the growing demand of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Caribbean. MDLink was created in 2018 by Trinidadian physician, Dr. Ché Bowen.



Prior to the global pandemic, MD Link had around 40 registered doctors. Since the virus spread to the Caribbean, MDLink has seen a large influx of doctors wanting to be part of its platform. Dr. Ché Bowen, MDLink Founder and CEO, said, "In one day I was seeing about 20 doctors registering. Across the Caribbean we have 300 doctors registered and we are in the process of registering more.” In addition, Dr. Bowen noted that the platform helped to flatten the curve as patients did not have to leave their home to see a doctor. On the patient’s end, utilizing MDLink’s telemedicine approach is usually less expensive than an office visit. For providers, registration is free, and their credentials are checked and verified to ensure they are legitimate.

Dr. Bowen’s credentials have earned him invitations to speak at International Conferences and will be a key featured speaker on June 18th, 2020 at the CME (Continuing Medical Education) conference. Dr. Bowen will be educating doctors throughout the Caribbean region about Telemedicine as a COVID-19 solution and teaching them Telemedicine basics. CME credits will be awarded to all participating doctors.

According to the World Health Organization ("WHO") there are 7,690,708 confirmed cases of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide. As of June 14, 2020, this pandemic has caused 427,630 confirmed deaths. One of the geographical areas heavily affected by the Covid-19 pandemic is the Caribbean, since the economy is dependent on tourism. In 2019, the Caribbean attracted more than 31 million visitors. Most of the Caribbean countries have closed their borders to commercial flights in an effort to contain the coronavirus, and tourism has slowed to a crawl.

With Jamaica Opening its borders on June 15th MDLink is preparing to launch “MD Lex”, its A.I COVID-19 screening chatbot and “MDLink Therapy” - a mental health focused arm of MDLink that will assist in management of patients via telepsychiatry and other tools.

“When coronavirus came around we saw a need for it and we began expanding all over the region. We are now in The Bahamas, St Lucia, the Cayman Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, the British Virgin Islands, Antigua and Barbados,” said Dr. Bowen.

We invite you to read article published in Caribbean Local News.

http://www.looptt.com/content/md-link-brings-telemedicine-caribbean

Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave, Inc. said, "We look forward to the MDLink platform benefitting patients in the Caribbean during the Covid-19 pandemic, however, the platform also has long-term benefits for the region during natural disasters such as hurricanes. As we have already mentioned, our business model calls for further expansion of the MDLink platform to cover clinical trials of psychedelics, which will enhance our mental and behavioral health programs.”

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. is a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, psychedelics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes meeting privacy and HIPAA & GDPR Compliant. Our main product is the Ehave Dashboard which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insight using Blockchain technology. The Ehave dashboard offers Offline Encrypted Digital Records Empowering Healthcare providers and patients and it's a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform using artificial intelligence to extract deep insights from audio, video and text to improve research with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools.

About MDLink

MDLink is the pioneer of Telemedicine and the only operational Telemedicine platform in the Caribbean region. Founder and CEO, Dr. Ché Bowen, launched MDLink in 2018 and has since spearheaded the Telehealth movement through the region. MDLink provides services in Psychiatry, General Practice, Urgent Care and Urology, Internal Medicine, Dermatology & more. MDLink was the first to have a partnership with a regional telecommunications company- Cable & Wireless/Flow. With more than 10,000+ registered patients, MDLink is the first telemedicine provider to launch a COVID-19 A.I. Chatbot in the region next month, “MD Lex.” Additionally, MDLink is a member of the Psychiatric Association of Jamaica. MDLink now has 300+ registered Doctors throughout the region and continues to grow daily.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Ehave, Inc.’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov.

Media and Investors Relations, please contact:

Gabe Rodriguez

Phone: (623) 261-9046

Email: erelationsgroup@gmail.com