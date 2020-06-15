MONTREAL, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falco Resources Ltd. (“Falco” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: FPC) is pleased to announce that, effective today, it has retained the services of Hinge Markets Inc. ("Hinge Markets") of Toronto, Canada to provide investor relations and capital markets advisory services to the Company.



Hinge Markets, led by Mr. Jeffrey White, will initiate and maintain contact with the financial community including shareholders, investors and other stakeholders for the purpose of increasing awareness of the Company and its activities. Mr. White will also coordinate the Company’s investor relations initiatives, including its participation in investment conferences, planning and organization of investor events, and assist in the dissemination of Company news and information to Falco stakeholders. His role at Falco will also focus on fostering productive, continuing dialogues with analysts, investment dealers, financial advisors and other investment professionals.

A lawyer by training, Mr. White is the Founder and CEO of Hinge Markets and has spent over 20 years in the capital markets, initially as a corporate finance/M&A professional, and subsequently in a senior executive and institutional equity sales capacities.

The agreement has an initial term of 8 months, for which Hinge Markets will be paid a monthly fee of $7,500 and will be granted an option to acquire 100,000 common shares of Falco at a price of $0.30 per share. The options have a five-year term and will vest over a twelve-month period, in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan and Policy 3.4 of the TSX-V. This investor relations agreement as well as the professional engagement fees and granting of stock options is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Falco Resources Ltd.

Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 67,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp, which represents 70% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco’s principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located in the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is the largest shareholder of the Corporation and currently owns 18.3% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation.

About Hinge Markets Inc.

Founded by Jeffrey White, Hinge Markets is an advisory and investor relations firm focused on providing capital markets and strategy consulting services to small and medium sized businesses. With over 20 years of capital markets experience, Mr. White’s areas of expertise include capital structure optimization, evaluation of fundraising alternatives, strategic investor alignment, business development through a broad network of senior executives in virtually all Canadian industry sectors, and effective corporate communication. Mr. White also has extensive familiarity with the Canadian securities regulatory framework including listing and disclosure requirements.

