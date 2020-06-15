BOSTON, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 9, 2020, Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) announced that it would report an impairment charge of approximately $39.4 million for its licenses and an impairment charge of approximately $69.0 million for its goodwill. Townsquare further announced that certain financial statements for fiscal years 2017, 2018, and 2019 should no longer be relied upon and would be restated due to an error “in the projected cash flows that were utilized in [its] valuation model.”



On this announcement, Townsquare shares fell $1.20, or approximately 19%, to close at just $5.28 per share on June 9, 2020.

Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a national securities litigation firm, is investigating whether Townsquare and certain of its executives may be liable for potential securities fraud.

If you purchased or acquired shares of TSQ and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockesq.com , or at https://shareholder.law/cases/?case=tsq .

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. The firm’s lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (617) 398-5600

Email: cases@blockesq.com

SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP

www.blockesq.com