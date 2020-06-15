CARLSBAD, Calif., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a newly registered and reporting company with the SEC, AppTech Corp. (OTC PINK: APCX ) announced today it filed its proxy statement and will hold its Annual Shareholder Meeting on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The company is excited at the opportunity to expand its Board of Directors with experienced leaders at the meeting. To protect the safety of shareholders during COVID-19, and enable them to attend despite their location, AppTech will hold the meeting exclusively online.



Meeting details and instructions to access proxy materials have been disseminated to shareholders of record via direct mail. Only such shareholders are entitled to notice of the Annual Meeting or any adjournment thereof. If you are a shareholder and do not receive notice by June 24, 2020, please contact AppTech Investment Relations to obtain meeting details.

About AppTech

AppTech Corp. is a financial technology company utilizing innovative payment processing technologies to complement its core merchant services capabilities. Its patented and proprietary software for merchant services, text marketing and lead generation are licensable or available through a suite of synergistic offerings. AppTech is developing an enterprise-grade text payment system using the simplicity and familiarity of text messaging with multi-factor authentication to ensure security. AppTech also offers digital marketing, software development, mobile app development, website development, website hosting & comprehensive payment processing for brick-and-mortar operations, e-commerce and ACH. For more information about our company, please visit: www.apptechcorp.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “project”, “predict”, “should” and “‘will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties concerning the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company’s control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact:

(760) 707-5959

media@apptechcorp.com