NASHUA, N.H., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2020 Data Catalog Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. Data catalogs provide the technology to simplify and manage access to analytical content, as well as the collaboration and governance of that content. The 4th annual report examines user requirements and priorities for data catalogs, with a focus on governance and content collaboration capabilities.



According to the report, in 2020 data catalog ranks 15th among the 41 BI technologies and initiatives under study, and is emerging as a core set of capabilities for making content easier to find for analytic use cases. The top three data catalog feature priorities for 2020 are “a data dictionary,” “cataloging multiple databases,” and “integration with self-service data prep tools.”

“Data catalog continues to stand out as a growth area of importance among our survey respondents,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “As data complexity continues to increase, we expect that the topic will continue to grow in importance for many organizations.”

The study shows that 51% of respondents indicate analytic consumers have difficulty locating or accessing relevant analytic content. According to the report, there is a direct correlation between the ease of finding and accessing content, and the level of success of BI initiatives.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. To purchase a copy of the 2020 Data Catalog Market Study, visit www.datacatalog.report .

