CLEVELAND, OH, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmployStream, the leading provider of onboarding automation to the staffing industry, today announced three strategic hires and several new product enhancements to improve the candidate experience during onboarding. The news comes shortly after EmployStream announced the close of a $7 million Series B funding round.

As more and more organizations try to take their in-person onboarding practices remote, EmployStream has been focusing on new ways to help all staffing firms create a positive experience for their candidates from day one. The team will be showcasing these solutions, as well as booking meetings, during Bullhorn’s EngageX conference on June 18 and 19.

Strategic Additions

Shawn Gaines joins the EmployStream team as chief marketing officer after nearly 10 years of growing and leading the marketing team at global legal and compliance technology company Relativity, helping the company along its journey from less than 100 employees to more than 1,100, including a rebrand and transition to SaaS. Shawn will build out EmployStream’s marketing function as it invests more in growing its product, as well as engaging the larger staffing and recruiting community.

Dominic O’Connor also joins as chief technology officer to build out and further structure EmployStream’s engineering team. As the company increases its product investment to meet the needs of a wide range of customers, it plans to lean even more into the complete profile of the platform, including feature set, testing and automation, and security. Dominic previously led engineering teams for 16 years at Interfolio, where he grew the product and company from a consumer point-solution to an enterprise SaaS platform.

Both hires come shortly after EmployStream appointed industry veteran Evan Paris as VP of business development, leading the company’s strategic partnerships and revenue functions. Evan brings a decade of SaaS sales and business development experience, most recently heading up strategic alliances and partnerships at leading background check technology provider Checkr.

“I’m really excited to build out a world-class executive team here at EmployStream,” said Gerald Hetrick, chief executive officer. “We’re fortunate to have a hardworking and amazing team that has put a ton into building a flexible product and a relentless support organization. These recent hires feel like we’re putting the final pieces in place to do even more for our customers and this entire community.”

Product Enhancements

Recently, EmployStream released version 2.0 for healthcare with a mobile skills checklist, allowing candidates to easily complete, update, and manage skills checklists from any device.

Newer enhancements to its onboarding automation platform include kiosk mode, which ensures candidates who are unable to easily access applications remotely can complete their applications safely and efficiently at staffing firm kiosks. Candidates can apply and onboard in one workflow that can be customized based on the location of the kiosk in which they access the system, maintaining the unique requirements and branding for each branch of your firm.

EmployStream can work as a standalone application or fully integrated with Bullhorn and other ATS platforms for a turnkey solution across industries.

“We are a long-time Bullhorn customer and we needed to have an onboarding system that integrated very well, and EmployStream interacts with Bullhorn like it’s one system,” said Maggie Williams, director of operations at regional staffing firm Corporate Brokers. “The transparency and visibility was a huge game-changer for us. Both our recruiters and HR can see where candidates are in the onboarding process and take next steps within a single system.”

About EmployStream

EmployStream is a Cleveland-based software company offering a fully-featured onboarding automation platform to help staffing firms ensure all candidates have a world-class onboarding experience. With more than 160 customers using the platform, the company’s cloud-based, mobile-first solution makes qualifying, hiring, and engaging candidates easy for everyone involved. EmployStream was built to simplify critical touchpoints throughout the hiring process, eliminating costly mistakes and delays. For more information, visit www.employstream.com and follow EmployStream on LinkedIn.

