Steve supports many nonprofit organizations that help veterans, children, domestic violence, and sex trafficking victims. He has supported the Face Forward Foundation since 2016; he's pictured here at their annual gala with Byron Scott, Shane Mosley, and Nathan Palmer.

Steve Cederquist appeared on several seasons of HGTV's hit series "Flip or Flop" working with Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead, where he remodeled some of the worst-case scenarios for the show.

Los Angeles, CA, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steve Cederquist, who rose to stardom on HGTV's hit show "Flip or Flop," is launching his new book GET OUT ALIVE: Surviving and Thriving After Drugs, Guns, Gangs, Dysfunction, and Crazy. Published by Ingenium Books, GET OUT ALIVE: Surviving and Thriving After Drugs, Guns, Gangs, Dysfunction, and Crazy will be available at Amazon , Barnes and Noble , and all other retailers including online platforms starting June 15, 2020.

Cederquist wrote his inspirational and true-to-life story to help others by sharing details of his past, the point he knew his destructive behavior needed to change, and the steps he took to thrive in business and life. His dangerous journey with abuse, alcohol, drugs, crime, and destructive relationships landed him in prison. However, it was the trauma of child protective services moving his kids into foster care that drove Steve to reform.

Beyond survival, Cederquist details how he thrived, developing a successful renovation and design company, becoming an award-nominated philanthropist, and a season regular on HGTV's show "Flip or Flop." Cederquist appeared on 20 episodes working with Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead, where he remodeled some of the worst-case scenarios for the show. He appeared in the movie "Reason" scheduled to be released this fall as well as many other films, one that was screened at the Cannes Film Festival this past year.

GET OUT ALIVE is just one more way Cederquist works to create positive growth wherever he goes. He hopes his book will contribute to the eradication of addiction problems in North America and perhaps all over the world.

What others are saying:

"A great reminder that our past does not determine our tomorrow. Well done!" - Greg S. Reid, Author, Think and Grow Rich Series.

"The activities that Steve lays out for readers of Get Out Alive not only help you to take stock of how you became the person you are today but also help you to shape a positive perspective on life that will empower you to move forward." - David Meltzer (Co-founder of Sports 1 Marketing, best-selling author, and top business coach)



"Hats of to Steve Cederquist for the unfiltered and honest storytelling and for taking the time to write such a powerful guide book in an effort to help others in need." - Gretchen and Slade, Real Housewives of Orange County

"If you ever feel "STUCK," always seek out those who have been there before, learned how to rise up, and conquer the odds by believing in themselves!" ~ 5 Time #1 Bestselling Author & Founder of Habitude Warriors ~ Speaker Erik "Mr. Awesome" Swanson ~

Who Can Benefit from Reading this Book?

GET OUT ALIVE is ideal for:

Those who have reached a point in their life where they know they should do something different to survive and, at the same time, thrive.

People who are stuck in a moment, whether a bad relationship, drugs, or other types of addiction, poverty, traumas, and PSTD.

Someone who has been through a recovery program and is searching for additional tools for life.

GET OUT ALIVE is written to inspire and motivate each reader to change their life by using his dynamic approach of positivity. Readers will make massive changes, even if they feel desperate about the things happening in their lives.

About Steve Cederquist:

Steve Cederquist was born and raised in Southern California. The Arcadia native spent his teen years working weekends and holidays with his dad before being indoctrinated into the family business. Since then, the sought-after contractor – who first rose to stardom on the hit HGTV show Flip or Flop – has become a savvy businessman who built his flourishing company Steve Cederquist Designs from the ground up. He's worked on the homes of many celebrities over the years, including such notables as Jerry Bruckheimer, Nicolas Cage, and Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead, as well worked with the set department for Paramount Pictures and Stephen J. Cannell Productions. At the top of his game, Steve remains one of the hardest working men in the business. Overseeing an entire construction crew, he's the first person in and last to leave the office every day. Steve always manages to see the potential in every home or project, regardless of how hopeless it may first appear. When he isn't creating comfortable spaces for other families, Steve can be found at the gym, at his studio working with clients, or doting on his three kids and four grandchildren.

More information on GET OUT ALIVE: Surviving and Thriving After Drugs, Guns, Gangs, Dysfunction and Crazy is at https://ingeniumbooks.com/steve-cederquist/

Follow Steve Cederquist on Social Media at Facebook @SteveCederquist; Instagram @SteveCederquist or visit www.SteveCederquistDesigns.co m for more information.

