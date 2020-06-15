Experience optimization solution provider improves eCommerce operations across multiple areas, including subscription renewals, with 2Checkout



ATLANTA, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Checkout, the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses, today announces that VWO, the world’s first connected experience optimization platform, has recently experienced significant revenue uplift after consolidating its global online sales through the 2Checkout Avangate Monetization Platform. The software company is benefitting from the digital commerce platform’s optimized order and payment processing capabilities and award-winning revenue recovery tools.

Previously, VWO was selling its products through various third-party payment providers, using a payments service provider model (PSP). With this set-up, the VWO team had to deal with disparate reporting and additional back-office tasks. Seeking better ways to service its customers, VWO decided to switch to the Avangate Monetization platform and start working with a Merchant of Record model (MOR). The change led to an improvement in overall eCommerce operations for VWO, including consolidated reporting, less back-office work, and additional revenue uplift from activating 2Checkout’s revenue recovery tools for renewals.

“We had used some of 2Checkout’s basic payment solutions in the past, so we wanted to understand how the full capabilities of the Avangate Monetization Platform would benefit us. When we saw the breadth and depth of the platform, especially in terms of subscription management and billing capabilities, we were eager to switch to the full platform and MOR model. We couldn’t be happier with the result,” emphasized Alekh Agarwal, Director, Finance & Accounts at VWO.

“It is a pleasure to work with VWO and contribute to its success by enabling it to improve recurring revenue and eCommerce operations. An all-in-one platform - with eCommerce, payments processing and subscription billing capabilities - can have a meaningful impact on revenue. In addition, the MOR model relieves merchants from several compliance and back-office burdens, allowing them to focus on their clients and products. We look forward to continuing to offer the best solutions for VWO and simplify the complexity of digital commerce for this leading provider of experience optimization services,” said Deborah Preston, VP Client Success, 2Checkout.

For more information on the VWO case study, visit 2Checkout's dedicated VWO client success page .

About VWO

VWO is a full-funnel A/B testing platform that helps businesses improve their key business metrics by empowering them to discover insights, test ideas, and improve engagement.

For more information, visit https://vwo.com/

About 2Checkout

2Checkout is the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses. It was built to help clients drive sales growth across channels and increase market share by simplifying the complexities of modern commerce like global payments, subscription billing, merchandising, taxes, compliance, and risk, so they stay focused on innovating their products and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Get more information at www.2checkout.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96290c5f-6fe0-45c1-acd5-6091f014ded4