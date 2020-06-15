BOCA RATON, Fla., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Medical, a privately-held medical device company engaged in the development, manufacture and pre-commercialization of innovative wireless, minimally invasive, electroceutical solutions for urological conditions, today announced the appointment of Matthew Kemp as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Kemp has more than 20 years of global leadership experience in the healthcare industry and will be responsible for building the Company’s commercial organization to support the introduction and launch of its Protect PNS technology. Protect PNS is the world’s first implantable, office-based, drug free tibial nerve stimulator system for overactive bladder (OAB), a condition that affects approximately 37 million people in the U.S.



“We are delighted to welcome Matt to the team, as we prepare to commercialize our pioneering Protect PNS technology,” said Stephen Deitsch, CEO of Micron Medical. “Matt is a seasoned commercial executive with a proven track record of building strong and effective commercial teams to launch novel therapies in highly competitive environments. He will be a tremendous asset as we continue to develop this important device in multiple urologic indications, including OAB, a debilitating condition affecting over 600 million individuals worldwide.”

Prior to joining Micron Medical, Mr. Kemp held Chief Commercial Officer roles at PolarityTE and Dendreon, where he was responsible for commercial strategy, sales, marketing, and clinical support. He has deep roots in urology, having built and grown sales and marketing organizations and launched products for a variety of urologic conditions over the past 20 years, including PROVENGE® and LUPRON DEPOT®.

“I am thrilled to join the talented Micron Medical team during such a transformative time for the Company,” said Mr. Kemp. “I look forward to leveraging my extensive background in urology and experience building commercial organizations to develop a strong commercial infrastructure that will help support market readiness and launch of this exciting technology.”

Protect PNS is currently in clinical development and recruiting patients for a multi-center, prospective, randomized, controlled, non-inferiority, clinical trial of tibial nerve versus sacral nerve stimulation in the treatment of urinary urgency and incontinence resulting from refractory OAB. Protect PNS is expected to become commercially available in the U.S. in early 2021.

About Micron Medical

Micron Medical is a privately held medical device company engaged in the development, manufacture, and pre-commercialization of wirelessly powered, microtechnology neurostimulators, providing patients with convenient, safe, minimally invasive, and highly cost-effective urological solutions that are easily incorporated into their daily lives. Micron’s goal is to evolve its patented, cutting-edge platform for neuromodulation to standard of care, increasing the accessibility for patients worldwide while lowering the economic impact of urology care management. www.micronmed.com

