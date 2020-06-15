LONDON, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boku Inc ( AIM: BOKU ), the world's leading independent provider of mobile payment and mobile identity solutions, is pleased to announce a partnership with PayPay, Japan’s leading eWallet and QR code payment service.



This partnership allows Boku merchants to offer the PayPay payment service through their existing connection and reinforces Boku’s commitment to enable its merchants to acquire new paying users by providing simple access to the best local payment options available.

PayPay and Boku have partnered together to offer a ‘card-like’ experience to Japanese consumers for the PayPay eWallet. PayPay users will be able to place their eWallet ‘on-file’ enabling AppStore, Game Console and digital OTT subscription services to take advantage of functionality traditionally associated with cards.

Yoshitaka Ito, Deputy Division Head, Sales Group Online Sales Division of PayPay, commented, “Through a partnership with PayPay, which has been enabling and accelerating the adoption of cashless payments in Japan, and Boku, a world-leading payment service provider, we are delighted to be able to provide more merchants and consumers with the convenience of cashless payments.”

Mark Stannard, Chief Business Officer of Boku Payments, commented, “The growing acceptance of eWallets is helping merchants and consumers make mobile transactions simpler. We are immensely pleased to partner with PayPay in achieving this goal and delivering value to their 28 million users.”

About Boku

Boku Inc. (AIM: BOKU) is the world’s leading provider of mobile payment and mobile identity solutions. Boku’s technology platform, which is linked to more than 200 mobile wallets and network operators worldwide, verifies user identity, executes payments, and provisions new services, simplifying daily mobile interactions between consumers and digital organizations.

Boku’s technology platform is used in over 59 countries with over 815 million verified transactions in 2019, contributing $5 billion to the digital economy. Businesses that currently employ Boku’s platform to simplify sign-up, acquire new paying users and prevent fraud include global leaders such as Apple, Discover, Experian, Facebook, FIS, Fiserv, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Paypal, Sony, Spotify and Western Union.

Boku Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in various locations globally including in the US, Mumbai, Munich, Beijing, Paris, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Taipei, and Tokyo.

To learn more about Boku Inc., please visit: https://www.boku.com

About PayPay

“PayPay”, a smart phone payment service provided by PayPay Corporation, allows users to pay by either topping-up their PayPay balance in advance or by using their credit card, and can be used in both brick-and-mortar stores and with online services. Users can top-up their PayPay balance using their bank account, online, or from a nearby Seven Bank ATM. There are a variety of features provided in addition, such as to “send/receive” PayPay balance (PayPay Money, PayPay Money Light) between users, or to split the bill (“Warikan”), convenient in a social meal setting.

To learn more about PayPay, please visit: https://paypay.ne.jp/



