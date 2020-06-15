MARKHAM, Ontario, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) today announced a dividend of $0.078 per common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) for the month of June 2020, representing $0.936 per Common Share on an annualized basis.



The dividend will be payable on July 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as at June 30, 2020.

The Company's dividends are designated as eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes in accordance with subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any applicable corresponding provincial and territorial legislation.

ABOUT SIENNA SENIOR LIVING

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors’ living options, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 12,000 employees are passionate about helping residents live fully every day, and were the driving force behind Sienna being named one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca .

CONTACT:

Nitin Jain

Chief Financial Officer & Chief Investment Officer

(905) 489-0787

Nitin.Jain@siennaliving.ca

