An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Stabilizers market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 3.8% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$42.1 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$41.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Stabilizers segment will reach a market size of US$53.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the PVC Additives market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 8.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$389.1 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing PVC Additives market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Adeka Corporation; Akzo Nobel NV; Arkema Group; Baerlocher GmbH; BASF SE; Clariant AG; Indofil Industries Ltd.; Kaneka Corporation; Novista Group; Patcham FZC; Pau Tai Industrial Corporation; Shandong Rike Chemicals Co., Ltd.; Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd.; Sun Ace Kakoh Pte., Ltd.; Valtris Specialty Chemicals
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Table 1: PVC Additives Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: PVC Additives Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: PVC Additives Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Stabilizers (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Stabilizers (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Stabilizers (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Impact Modifiers (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Impact Modifiers (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Impact Modifiers (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Processing Aids (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Processing Aids (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Processing Aids (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Plasticizers (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Plasticizers (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Plasticizers (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Lubricants (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Lubricants (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Lubricants (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Pipes & Fittings (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Pipes & Fittings (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Pipes & Fittings (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Profiles & Tubing (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Profiles & Tubing (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Profiles & Tubing (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Rigid Sheet & Panel (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Rigid Sheet & Panel (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Rigid Sheet & Panel (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Bottles (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Bottles (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Bottles (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 36: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Wires & Cables (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 38: Wires & Cables (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 39: Wires & Cables (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US PVC Additives Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: United States PVC Additives Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: PVC Additives Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 42: United States PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: United States PVC Additives Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: PVC Additives Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 45: PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian PVC Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Canadian PVC Additives Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 48: PVC Additives Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Canadian PVC Additives Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: PVC Additives Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 51: Canadian PVC Additives Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for PVC Additives: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 53: PVC Additives Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Japanese PVC Additives Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for PVC Additives in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Japanese PVC Additives Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: PVC Additives Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese PVC Additives Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: PVC Additives Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese PVC Additives Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 61: Chinese Demand for PVC Additives in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: PVC Additives Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European PVC Additives Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 64: European PVC Additives Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 65: PVC Additives Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: European PVC Additives Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European PVC Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 68: PVC Additives Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: European PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: European PVC Additives Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 71: PVC Additives Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 72: European PVC Additives Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 73: PVC Additives Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: French PVC Additives Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: French PVC Additives Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: PVC Additives Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 77: French PVC Additives Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: French PVC Additives Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 79: PVC Additives Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: German PVC Additives Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: German PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: PVC Additives Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 83: German PVC Additives Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: PVC Additives Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 85: Italian PVC Additives Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: PVC Additives Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Italian PVC Additives Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Italian Demand for PVC Additives in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: PVC Additives Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: Italian PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 91: United Kingdom Market for PVC Additives: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 92: PVC Additives Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: United Kingdom PVC Additives Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for PVC Additives in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: United Kingdom PVC Additives Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 96: PVC Additives Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 97: Spanish PVC Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Spanish PVC Additives Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 99: PVC Additives Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 100: Spanish PVC Additives Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: PVC Additives Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 102: Spanish PVC Additives Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 103: Russian PVC Additives Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: PVC Additives Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 105: Russian PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Russian PVC Additives Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: PVC Additives Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 108: PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 109: Rest of Europe PVC Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 110: PVC Additives Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Europe PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Rest of Europe PVC Additives Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 113: PVC Additives Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Rest of Europe PVC Additives Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 115: Asia-Pacific PVC Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 116: PVC Additives Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific PVC Additives Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: PVC Additives Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 119: Asia-Pacific PVC Additives Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Asia-Pacific PVC Additives Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: PVC Additives Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 122: Asia-Pacific PVC Additives Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: Asia-Pacific PVC Additives Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 124: PVC Additives Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Australian PVC Additives Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Australian PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: PVC Additives Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Australian PVC Additives Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: PVC Additives Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 130: Indian PVC Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Indian PVC Additives Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 132: PVC Additives Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Indian PVC Additives Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: PVC Additives Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 135: Indian PVC Additives Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 136: PVC Additives Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 137: South Korean PVC Additives Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: PVC Additives Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: PVC Additives Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: South Korean PVC Additives Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 141: PVC Additives Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for PVC Additives:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: PVC Additives Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific PVC Additives Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for PVC Additives in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 146: Rest of Asia-Pacific PVC Additives Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 147: PVC Additives Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 148: Latin American PVC Additives Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 149: PVC Additives Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American PVC Additives Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 151: Latin American PVC Additives Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: PVC Additives Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Latin American PVC Additives Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 154: Latin American Demand for PVC Additives in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: PVC Additives Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Latin American PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 157: Argentinean PVC Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 158: PVC Additives Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 159: Argentinean PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Argentinean PVC Additives Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 161: PVC Additives Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 162: Argentinean PVC Additives Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 163: PVC Additives Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Brazilian PVC Additives Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 165: Brazilian PVC Additives Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: PVC Additives Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 167: Brazilian PVC Additives Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 168: Brazilian PVC Additives Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 169: PVC Additives Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 170: Mexican PVC Additives Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 171: Mexican PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: PVC Additives Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Mexican PVC Additives Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 174: PVC Additives Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 175: Rest of Latin America PVC Additives Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: PVC Additives Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 177: Rest of Latin America PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Rest of Latin America PVC Additives Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: PVC Additives Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 180: PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 181: The Middle East PVC Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 182: PVC Additives Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 183: The Middle East PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 184: The Middle East PVC Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: The Middle East PVC Additives Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 186: PVC Additives Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 187: The Middle East PVC Additives Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: PVC Additives Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 189: The Middle East PVC Additives Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 190: Iranian Market for PVC Additives: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 191: PVC Additives Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Iranian PVC Additives Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for PVC Additives in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Iranian PVC Additives Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: PVC Additives Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 196: Israeli PVC Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 197: PVC Additives Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Israeli PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Israeli PVC Additives Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 200: PVC Additives Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 201: Israeli PVC Additives Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 202: Saudi Arabian PVC Additives Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: PVC Additives Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Saudi Arabian PVC Additives Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 205: Saudi Arabian Demand for PVC Additives in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: PVC Additives Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 207: Saudi Arabian PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 208: PVC Additives Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: United Arab Emirates PVC Additives Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 210: PVC Additives Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: PVC Additives Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: United Arab Emirates PVC Additives Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 213: PVC Additives Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 214: PVC Additives Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Rest of Middle East PVC Additives Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 216: Rest of Middle East PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: PVC Additives Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 218: Rest of Middle East PVC Additives Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 219: PVC Additives Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 220: African PVC Additives Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 221: PVC Additives Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 222: African PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: African PVC Additives Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 224: PVC Additives Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 225: PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
