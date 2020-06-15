MISSION, Kan., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Battery-powered power tools make it convenient and efficient to tackle chores around the house and job site. While batteries eliminate the risks associated with electricity, they come with their own requirements for safe use and handling.
You can take additional steps to ensure your batteries are up to the task and operating safely with advice from the experts at the Power Tool Institute.
In addition, a battery that is visibly overheating with signs of smoke, smoldering or melting requires immediate action.
If the overheating battery is connected to a battery charger, always unplug the charger first. Pour water on the battery until it is cooled down and flames, if present, are extinguished. Then submerge it (along with the tool or charger if it is still attached to the battery) in a sturdy container filled with water. Keep the battery (and attached tool or charger) submerged, in an outdoor location at least 15 feet away from any combustible items, for at least 24 hours.
If water is not available, dirt, sand or a conventional ABC extinguisher may be used to smother and cool the battery until water is available.
When transferring the battery, avoid direct contact (use a long-handled shovel, for example). There is a risk that overheated batteries may vent, explode or emit a flame, so be sure to use appropriate personal protective equipment to protect your face, hands and body.
Find additional tips for safely operating your power tools at PowerToolInstitute.com.
