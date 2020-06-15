OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Fitness for Life announced the promotion of Christian Mango to President of its national retirement plan solutions business. He formerly held the title of Executive Vice President. Financial Fitness for Life couples in-person financial wellness and investment education with best-in-class technology and data analytics.

“Even before COVID-19, financial wellness was a hot topic,” said Scott Colangelo, Chairman of Financial Fitness For Life. “Given today’s environment, with distributed workforces and a significantly stressed economy, personally helping employees with their financial well-being is more critical than ever. Christian’s leadership will ensure that we continue to evolve as an organization.”

Since launching the business in 2018, Financial Fitness for Life has grown significantly, serving retirement plan participants in all 50 states and expanding assets by over $1.5 billion. Financial Fitness for Life’s guiding principles are to improve the well-being of every employee and to improve the performance of every organization it works with by thinking differently about the retirement plan business.

In addition to financial wellness, data analytics and financial technology, Financial Fitness for Life helps advisors and plan sponsors implement individualized managed investment accounts for employees. “The reality is that most retirement plans need more customized investment solutions for a large number of participants,” said Mango. “We help advisors and plan sponsors implement highly customized solutions in a streamlined and effective manner.”

Mango has 21 years of investment industry experience. He was previously a defined contribution consultant at BlackRock, and has held senior sales roles at Pioneer Investments, Touchstone Investments, Natixis Global Associates and Citigroup Global Asset Management.

“Christian’s promotion demonstrates our confidence in his ability to lead this business moving forward,” said Glenn Spencer, CEO of Financial Fitness for Life’s parent company, Prime Capital Investment Advisors. “We are very optimistic about Financial Fitness for Life’s opportunities under Christian’s leadership.”

