Users of SquidNet’s render farm workflow management system can leverage EDSI’s GPU-based, high-performance computing platform



ATLANTA, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Data Solutions, Inc . (OTC:EDGS) ("EDSI" or the "Company") a leading-edge datacenter and cloud infrastructure company, is integrating SquidNet Software to enable 3D and video render farms to accelerate rendering jobs up to 20X faster using EDSI’s Edge Performance Platform.

SquidNet advanced workflow management software allows render farm operators to break large rendering jobs into manageable tasks and distribute those tasks to local or remote computers that have available resources. EDSI is now bridging in SquidNet customers into EDSI’s Edge Performance Platform, a U.S.-based network of high-performance edge datacenters built with NVIDIA’s fastest commercially-available graphics processing units (GPUs).

“SquidNet has validated our high-performance rendering is outperforming their expectations, and at a much lower cost than our competitors. SquidNet has confirmed they will be sending more clients work as a result of our testing,” said Delray Wannemacher, CEO of EDSI. “I am proud of our team that has built a next generation rendering farm that currently out-performs AWS or Azure datacenters at a lower price point. We have truly just begun penetrating the market with our Edge Performance Platform and our next generation Edge datacenters.

SquidNet is used to manage rendering jobs in the AI, deep machine learning, gaming, image Processing, and 3D visual effects (VFX) industries. The company’s software enables animation studios, hobbyists, educational institutions, and render farms to process jobs on both physical and virtual machines.

“Most render farms that use SquidNet operate on a mix of local and cloud servers, giving them the flexibility to balance jobs and handle surges in rendering demand,” said Ralph Alvarez, Chief Technology Architect at SquidNet. “SquidNet’s new bridge to the Edge Performance Platform will give our customers another economical and powerful resource to finish jobs faster for their users and seamlessly handle high-priority or overflow jobs.”

About SquidNet Software, Inc.

SquidNet Software, Inc is a leading developer of distributed processing solutions for the TV, film, 3D animation, and visual effects (VFX) industries. With its advanced network workflow architecture, SquidNet has leapfrogged competitive distributed computing solution providers by introducing its cross-platform bridging technologies that allows disparate hardware providers to share CPU and GPU resources within bare-metal and cloud-based platforms. Through relationships with render farm service providers, SquidNet has now become the world’s largest CPU and GPU cloud-based rendering provider. For more information about SquidNet Software, Inc. visit https://www.squidnetsoftware.com

About Edge Data Solutions, Inc.

Edge Data Solutions, Inc. (OTC:EDGS) is poised to be an industry-leading edge datacenter and cloud infrastructure provider. In an increasingly data-driven world, GPU computing is changing the way we create, learn, and play. Through strategic partners, the company has assembled a full-stack solution to help businesses realize the potential of GPU computing, backed by a rapidly growing network of high-density, modular datacenters that place computing power directly at the point of data collection, thereby reducing latency, improving performance and security. For more information about Edge Data Solutions, Inc. (OTC:EDGS) visit https://edsi.io/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied or inferred by these forward-looking statements, including those risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, and any amendments thereto. Therefore, current and prospective security holders are cautioned that there also can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation or warranty by Blockchain Holdings Capital Ventures or any other person that the objectives and plans of Blockchain Holdings Capital Ventures will be achieved in any specified time frame, if at all. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” or “continue” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Actual events or results may differ materially. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. We undertake no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform those statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law.

