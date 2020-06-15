Covina, CA, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global snail beauty products market accounted for US$ 3.7 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 12.0 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.7%.

Factors such as the growing inclination of mid-age population towards grooming, favorable growth of snail farming, and shifting preference towards natural skin-improving ingredients are key factors boosting the growth of global snail beauty products market

The report "Global Snail Beauty Products Market, By Product Type (Multi-Function Cream, Cell Renewal Cream, Anti-Aging Cream, Anti-Acne Cream, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, and E-commerce), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

Kenra Professional in partnership with TricorBraun has developed snail extract-based hair care products such as anti-aging conditioner, anti-aging shampoo, and cream, which are formulated without parabens, sulfates, and sodium

Analyst View:

Rising several skin problems among individuals such as wrinkles, acne, and others resulting in increasing demand for various snail beauty products such as anti-aging and anti-acne creams is a key factor anticipated to drive the growth of the global snail beauty products market. Additionally, the growing popularity of several snail beauty products worldwide, owing to increasing awareness about various properties associated with it such as hyaluronic acid, proteins, elastin, antioxidants, antimicrobials, and others. This is another factor expected to propel the growth of the global market.

Moreover, the rapid adoption of natural ingredients skincare products and growing physical appearance concern among individuals across the globe are other factors fueling the growth of the global snail beauty products market. Furthermore, the growing popularity of skincare treatments, snail spa therapy, cell renewal cream, and multi-function cream, across the globe are some other factors anticipated to proliferate the growth of the global market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Snail Beauty Products Market”, By Product Type (Multi-Function Cream, Cell Renewal Cream, Anti-Aging Cream, Anti-Acne Cream, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, and E-commerce), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

By product type, anti-aging cream segment estimated maximum revenue in the global snail beauty products market in 2018. The segment is projected to dominate the market in the coming years. Snail mucus drives the formation of collagen and elastin, which restore skin hydration and repair damaged skin.

By distribution channel, the e-commerce segment is expected to witness substantial growth in the global snail beauty products market, due to various services provided by the e-commerce industry such as on-time home delivery, easy payment, and attractive discounts on various cosmetics products, and others to the customers.

By region, Asia Pacific accounts highest revenue share in the global snail beauty products market in 2018 and it is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific, South Korea accounts for the largest revenue share in the regional market.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global snail beauty products market includes Mizon Co.,Ltd., TONYMOLY Co.,Ltd., Clariant AG, KENRA PROFESSIONAL, LLC, Croda International Plc, COSRX Inc., SkinCeuticals, Inc., Kao Corporation, Murad, Inc., and InnoVactiv Inc.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

