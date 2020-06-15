Covina, CA, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global snail beauty products market accounted for US$ 3.7 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 12.0 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.7%.
Factors such as the growing inclination of mid-age population towards grooming, favorable growth of snail farming, and shifting preference towards natural skin-improving ingredients are key factors boosting the growth of global snail beauty products market
The report "Global Snail Beauty Products Market, By Product Type (Multi-Function Cream, Cell Renewal Cream, Anti-Aging Cream, Anti-Acne Cream, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, and E-commerce), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Key Highlights:
Analyst View:
Rising several skin problems among individuals such as wrinkles, acne, and others resulting in increasing demand for various snail beauty products such as anti-aging and anti-acne creams is a key factor anticipated to drive the growth of the global snail beauty products market. Additionally, the growing popularity of several snail beauty products worldwide, owing to increasing awareness about various properties associated with it such as hyaluronic acid, proteins, elastin, antioxidants, antimicrobials, and others. This is another factor expected to propel the growth of the global market.
Moreover, the rapid adoption of natural ingredients skincare products and growing physical appearance concern among individuals across the globe are other factors fueling the growth of the global snail beauty products market. Furthermore, the growing popularity of skincare treatments, snail spa therapy, cell renewal cream, and multi-function cream, across the globe are some other factors anticipated to proliferate the growth of the global market.
By Product Type (Multi-Function Cream, Cell Renewal Cream, Anti-Aging Cream, Anti-Acne Cream, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, and E-commerce), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa)
Key Market Insights from the report:
To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Snail-Beauty-Products-Market-4326
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global snail beauty products market includes Mizon Co.,Ltd., TONYMOLY Co.,Ltd., Clariant AG, KENRA PROFESSIONAL, LLC, Croda International Plc, COSRX Inc., SkinCeuticals, Inc., Kao Corporation, Murad, Inc., and InnoVactiv Inc.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
Key Topics Covered
