Ramsey, NJ, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce ENX Magazine has named Allison Kern, Senior Specialist, CSR and Internal Engagement, to its 2020 ENX Difference Makers list. This year, the annual list honored individuals from throughout the imaging technology universe who have left an indelible impression by serving their clients, companies and business partners while bringing calm to calamity and resolution to disarray.

Allison Kern joined the company in 2009, and spent her first four months training at the Konica Minolta’s global headquarters in Tokyo to assist with assembling its global CSR report. She collaborates with counterparts around the world to ensure Konica Minolta’s global mission – to create value for society – is supported and executed at a local level. In addition, Kern helps define and develop the strategies which underpin the company’s CSR objectives, offering new ideas to positively impact the environment and local communities, creating detailed plans and building relationships with partner organizations.

“Allison’s efforts make a difference every day. Her dedication and enthusiasm are unmatched as she tirelessly organizes new and fun ways for employees to get involved,” said Stacey Sujeebun, Director, Marketing Communications, Konica Minolta. “As a result of Allison’s hard work, Konica Minolta is seen as a true partner in improving and strengthening the community, consistently named as a great place to work, and honored for our support of global sustainability as well as efforts in our local communities.”

Read more about Difference Maker Allison Kern on enxmag.com.

