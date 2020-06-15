Ljubljana, Slovenia, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, (OTC:(RAFA) Inc. is happy to announce commencement of tests for its new product “HempySleep”. The product was designed by the company to fight increasing problems of insomnia around the world. Insomnia-curing qualities of cannabis have been discussed for a long time by specialists around the world. Rafarma with its partnerships in Europe and Asia has had a goal to formulate the most effective solution that would restore its patients’ natural sleep cycles without negative side effects or developing dependency issues. Analgesic properties of HempySleep have been shown to achieve that goal plus, in some cases, demonstrated relief of chronic pain and multiple anxiety disorders. As Rafarma is currently also developing a special product for anxiety, HempySleep is planned to be used exclusively for sleep disorders.



The tests are expected to last until October 1st 2020, then the company intends to introduce the product in its pilot detox spa in Thailand. With the full introduction of HempySleep, the company hopes to increase its annual revenues by at least €5,000,000.

