San Jose, California, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Software Technologies, an innovator in modern platform software technologies, today announced LYNX MOSA.ic™ based bundles that bring the flexibility, scalability, and intelligent functionalities of edge computing to mission critical use cases. Lynx refers to this as the Mission Critical Edge, which it estimates to be a $16B software opportunity.

Lynx is initially rolling out three new MOSA.ic bundles. LYNX MOSA.ic for Industrial, LYNX MOSA.ic for UAVs/Satellites, and LYNX MOSA.ic for Avionics allow developers to access burgeoning market opportunities associated with industrial digital transformation, drones, personal aviation, commercial spaceflight, and more. Bypassing the restrictions imposed by typical embedded approaches to mission critical systems, these bundles allow developers to create flexible and intelligent Edge Computing solutions that feature robust system-safety mechanisms, state-of-the-art security, and real-time determinism with sub-microsecond latency.

At the core of these software bundles, Lynx’ secure hypervisor technology has been proven in mission critical environments including commercial aviation, healthcare, and military aircraft and helicopters including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Technology Refresh 3 (TR-3) modernization program referenced in recent Company announcements.

“These new bundles leverage the proven safety and reliability of LYNX MOSA.ic to enable mission critical edge computing,” said Pavan Singh, VP Product Management at Lynx, “Each is designed to let developers of security and safety critical systems, including certifiable systems, take advantage of powerful workflows and techniques such as containers and sensor fusion, easily connect to cloud services, and to scale and adapt intelligently to changing market requirements.”

Tailored to handle emerging use cases, such as industrial robotics, drone aviation, and increasingly large and complex satellite constellations carrying payloads owned and accessed by multiple users, the LYNX MOSA.ic bundles provide the tools needed to deploy systems of systems efficiently and manage assets securely and safely. Each lets developers create, certify, and deploy robust platforms cost-effectively.

The three domain-optimized bundles contain common features of the LYNX MOSA.ic software framework, which brings together resources that include real-time operating systems (RTOS), bare metal, and third-party operating systems. LYNX MOSA.ic for Avionics and LYNX MOSA.ic for UAVs/Satellites support Arm® and x86 processor architectures. Both include LynxOS-178, Lynx’s proven DO-178 certified operating system, the LynxSecure separation kernel hypervisor, Linux, a rich set of tools, and support for the SR-IOV extension to the PCIe specification.

The initial alpha release of MOSA.ic for Industrial removes Lynx’s RTOS and adds Azure IoT Edge and Windows 10 support for x86 platforms, as well as providing Virtual PLC functionality to let manufacturing organizations quickly scale, reconfigure, and update software-driven capacity.

Future code drops will further extend capabilities including guest operating systems, IoT connectivity, and processor architectures.

About LYNX MOSA.ic™

LYNX MOSA.ic™ is the framework for development and integration of complex multi-core safety or security systems. Built on the LynxSecure separation kernel hypervisor, LYNX MOSA.ic™ supports a variety of operating systems such as LynxOS-178, Linux, Windows, third-party RTOS and bare metal applications including Lynx Simple Applications. LYNX MOSA.ic™ runs on Intel, Arm and PowerPC. LYNX MOSA.ic is offered as tailored bundles to support specific use cases: LYNX MOSA.ic for Industrial, LYNX MOSA.ic for UAVs/Satellites, and LYNX MOSA.ic for Avionics.

About Lynx Software Technologies

Since 1988, companies have entrusted Lynx Software Technologies to deliver modern platform software technologies that accelerate the development, certification and deployment of robust, safety-critical, high-availability systems for the avionics and defense industries. The FAA has recognized our industry leadership by awarding Lynx the first and only FAA Reusable Software Component certificate. In an increasingly connected world, the applicability of Lynx technology is broadening to specific applications in automotive, industrial IoT and IT infrastructure. Together with our growing set of technology partners, Lynx is realizing a new class of Mission Critical Edge systems, delivering deterministic real-time, safe, secured and trusted decision making.

