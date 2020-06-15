TORONTO, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (TSX: "UNI") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Unisync Group Limited (“Unisync Group”) has been selected by the North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (“NAUMD”) to receive the Image of the Year Award in the “Transportation – People” category for the recent new designs of the entire Image Apparel Program for Alaska Airlines. In addition, the new Alaska Airlines Image Apparel Program has also been awarded the highly prestigious “Best of the Best” Award. This award is presented to the highest scoring entry in recognition of overall excellence. This marks the second time in the last three years that Unisync Group has won the “Best of the Best” Award.



“Everyone at Unisync is honored to have worked on this collection, not only does the program look great, but the product is also being recognized for its high-quality and industry leading safety certification,” said Michael Smith, SVP Operations from Unisync. “From the beginning, we knew that this program was going to be very special, and we’re proud that Alaska entrusted us with this partnership.”

The new uniform collection was launched in late 2019 with the design and development being more than 4 years and 2 wear tests in the making. It will clad over 19,000 Alaska and Horizon Air uniform employees. Unisync Group was selected as Alaska Airlines’ new uniform partner in mid-2016 and has been working extensively with Alaska Airlines and Seattle-based designer Luly Yang on the project. The uniform collection was built around a foundation of safety and led to it being the first airline program in the United States certified to STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®. STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® ensures that garments meet or exceed global safety standards with regards to harmful substances. Not only are finished garments tested and certified, but every single raw material and supplier are tested and audited before the finished garments are even manufactured.

“This is a wonderful recognition for Alaska Airlines and their employees, said Matthew Graham, CEO from Unisync. We are very proud to have been a part of this journey to launch such a groundbreaking uniform collection. Unisync continues to solidify itself as the leader in North America for full-service, managed apparel programs, and the quality and attention to detail in this program reinforces our capabilities across the various industry sectors we work within.”

NAUMD has been recognizing the best workplace apparel programs with its Image of the Year Awards since 1978. Independent judges evaluate the programs on 1) originality of design, 2) Technology and Innovation, 3) functionality for the job, and 4) Employee Satisfaction

ABOUT UNISYNC



Unisync is a broad-based vertically integrated North American enterprise with exceptional capabilities in garment design, domestic manufacturing, and off-shore outsourcing, including state-of-the-art web based B2B ordering, distribution, and program management systems. Unisync operates through two business units: UGL and Peerless Garments LP (“Peerless”).

UGL provides full-service, managed apparel programs for major corporations and government-related entities through operations across Canada and has recently expanded into the US marketplace through the establishment of a 45,000 sq. ft. distribution and service facility in Henderson, Nevada, and a sales and service facility in Lakewood, New Jersey. The Nevada facility is now staffed and distributing new uniforms for the launch of its first major US based airline account which is currently rolling out its new designs to employees. UGL’s customer base includes a broad list of North American iconic brands as well as municipal and provincial agencies across Canada.



Winnipeg based Peerless specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of highly technical protective garments, military operational clothing, and accessories for a broad spectrum of Federal, Provincial and Municipal government agencies in Canada.

For more information on our capabilities, products and services please visit our website at www.unisyncgroup.com .

