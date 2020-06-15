PHOENIX, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bishop Fox, the largest private professional services firm focused on offensive security testing, announced today that it has been named to the 2020 azcentral.com® Top Companies to Work for in Arizona list for the seventh consecutive year by azcentral.com and Republic Media. This highly selective list recognizes companies that offer a great work atmosphere and is based on the results of employee surveys that measure culture, work environment, leadership, and employee pride and satisfaction, combined with rigorous evaluations of workplace practices, policies, perks and demographics. Companies chosen for this year’s list were selected based on highly favorable employee survey scores, averaging 90% overall survey results and an impressive 91% overall employee engagement.



Recognized in the medium-size company category for employers ranging from 100-999 employees, Bishop Fox has experienced rapid growth since closing its Series A funding last year. As part of that investment, the company increased its headcount by more than 60%, which included numerous key executives, security researchers and testers. The company recently launched its Continuous Attack Surface Testing (CAST) managed security service that combines a next-gen attack platform with expert-driven penetration test to deliver unprecedented visibility into an organization’s security posture.

“Bishop Fox’s continued success in helping to shape the future of security testing can be attributed directly to our incredibly talented and committed employees—from our executive team to our security analysts and consultants, to our operations team,” said CEO and Co-founder Vinnie Liu. “From the first day we opened our doors in 2005, we’ve prided ourselves on providing and nurturing an environment that embraces mutual respect and fosters innovative thinking through experience, training and collaboration. Being named a top place to work for the seventh year in a row is such an incredible honor and affirms that our employees are happy and inspired.”

Bishop Fox conducts penetration tests and security assessments to help some of the world’s leading organizations, including more than 25% of the Fortune 100, secure their products, applications, networks, and cloud. Our experienced hackers use the latest techniques to simulate real-world attacks on organizations so clients can secure their environments with confidence.

Bishop Fox is the largest private professional services firm focused on offensive security testing. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and has offices in Atlanta, GA; San Francisco, CA; New York, NY; and Barcelona, Spain.