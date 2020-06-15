LONDON, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading digital accounting platform Receipt Bank has acquired data quality specialists Xavier, boosting the range of advisory tools offered to accountants and bookkeepers.
Xavier automates complex checking of financial data with an easily understandable health score. It detects errors and anomalies in complex business data within accounting software, reducing the frequency and the cost of fixing them for accountants and bookkeepers.
The move, which follows Receipt Bank’s successful $73m January Series C raise, is part of the company’s strategy to provide products that power accountants to deliver advice to make business more successful.
Receipt Bank CEO Adrian Blair commented: “This is a leap forward in our growth plans for 2020 and beyond. With Xavier, Receipt Bank gives accountants the tools to offer better business advice based on better quality data at every step.”
Rich Nicolson, Xavier CEO, added: “Our mission has always been to create accurate data for effective accounting; being part of Receipt Bank allows us to fulfil that mission, at scale, with tens of thousands of accountants globally.”
Xavier now becomes part of the Receipt Bank product portfolio. The move consolidates two of the highest rated services in the Xero ecosystem.
Receipt Bank plans to expand the joint offer internationally in 2020, with Xavier springboarding into Australia this Autumn, following the launch business insights tool ‘Resilience’.
Receipt Bank saves and sorts data in one place, powering accountants with the tools to help businesses financially plan for the future. Xavier avoids costly data errors, giving accountants assurance and value for small businesses that their finances are in good hands.
For comments please contact Paul-Reza Afshar (paul.afshar@receipt-bank.com / +44 (0) 203 510 2706)
Notes to Editors
About Receipt Bank
Receipt Bank is one of the largest digital accounting software providers, trusted by over 400,000 businesses.
About Xavier
Receipt Bank
London, UNITED KINGDOM
Receipt BankLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: