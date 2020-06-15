Covina, CA, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- {DATELINECITY_DATE_GLOBENEWSWIRE_BUG}}The global online beauty and personal care products market accounted for US$ 35.32 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 238.5 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 21.3%.
The report "Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market, By Product Type (Skincare, Haircare, Oral Hygiene, Bath and Shower, Color Cosmetics, Male Grooming Products, Fragrances & Deodorants, Sun Care Products, Baby and Childcare Products, and Depilatory Products) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Key Highlights:
Analyst View:
Rapid growth in internet technology and access to smart devices
Quick and easy access to several online shopping sites through phones and PCs and the presence of popular beauty & personal care brands is boosting the target market growth globally. Secured online payments, easy navigation, customer support, user-friendly website designs, and easy return policy are some of the key factors projected to boost the global market growth.
A large number of large-scale and small-scale vendors
Prominent vendors are focusing on launching products including ingredients derived from organic and natural sources to strengthen their revenue generation. The growing scope of the espousal of m-commerce (mobile-commerce) and network marketing is anticipated to be helpful for these market players in the coming years. Furthermore, manufacturers are focusing on opening new retail outlets to expand their distribution channels, vast geographic presence, production facilities, and increase their earnings.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market”, By Product Type (Skincare, Haircare, Oral Hygiene, Bath and Shower, Color Cosmetics, Male Grooming Products, Fragrances & Deodorants, Sun Care Products, Baby and Childcare Products, and Depilatory Products) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Key Market Insights from the report:
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global online beauty and personal care products market includes L’Oréal, Revlon, Inc., Unilever, Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), CHANEL, SHISEIDO, AVON, Estée Lauder, Johnson & Johnson, and AmorePacific Corporation.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
