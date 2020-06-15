KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45

At an Annual General Meeting of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 15 June 2020, the following resolutions were passed:

Votes For and at the Chairman’s discretion Against No Description % Votes Cast 1 To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 100.00% 0.00% 2 To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy 97.04% 2.96% 3 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report 96.85% 3.15% 4 To re-elect Robin Field as a Director of the Company 97.23% 2.77% 5 To re-elect Thomas Chambers as a Director of the Company 98.21% 1.79% 6 To re-elect Martin Fiennes as a Director of the Company 98.87% 1.13% 7 To re-elect Fiona Wollocombe as a Director of the Company 98.70% 1.30% 8 To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company 98.71% 1.29% 9 To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration 99.67% 0.33% 10 Continuation as a venture capital trust 99.27% 0.73% 11 Authority to allot shares 98.75% 1.25% 12 Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights 96.37% 3.63% 13 Authority to purchase own shares 91.03% 8.97%

Resolution numbers 1 to 11 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 12 and 13 were passed as Special resolutions.

Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/KAY .

15 June 2020

