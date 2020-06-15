KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC
LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45
At an Annual General Meeting of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 15 June 2020, the following resolutions were passed:
|1
|To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019
|100.00%
|0.00%
|2
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy
|97.04%
|2.96%
|3
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration report
|96.85%
|3.15%
|4
|To re-elect Robin Field as a Director of the Company
|97.23%
|2.77%
|5
|To re-elect Thomas Chambers as a Director of the Company
|98.21%
|1.79%
|6
|To re-elect Martin Fiennes as a Director of the Company
|98.87%
|1.13%
|7
|To re-elect Fiona Wollocombe as a Director of the Company
|98.70%
|1.30%
|8
|To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company
|98.71%
|1.29%
|9
|To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration
|99.67%
|0.33%
|10
|Continuation as a venture capital trust
|99.27%
|0.73%
|11
|Authority to allot shares
|98.75%
|1.25%
|12
|Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights
|96.37%
|3.63%
|13
|Authority to purchase own shares
|91.03%
|8.97%
Resolution numbers 1 to 11 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 12 and 13 were passed as Special resolutions.
Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/KAY.
15 June 2020
