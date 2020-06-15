KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45

At an Annual General Meeting of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 15 June 2020, the following resolutions were passed:

  Votes For and at the Chairman’s discretionAgainst
NoDescription% Votes Cast
1To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019100.00%0.00%
2To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy97.04%2.96%
3To approve the Directors’ remuneration report96.85%3.15%
4To re-elect Robin Field as a Director of the Company97.23%2.77%
5To re-elect Thomas Chambers as a Director of the Company98.21%1.79%
6To re-elect Martin Fiennes as a Director of the Company98.87%1.13%
7To re-elect Fiona Wollocombe as a Director of the Company98.70%1.30%
8To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company98.71%1.29%
9To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration99.67%0.33%
10Continuation as a venture capital trust99.27%0.73%
11Authority to allot shares98.75%1.25%
12Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights96.37%3.63%
13Authority to purchase own shares91.03%8.97%

Resolution numbers 1 to 11 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 12 and 13 were passed as Special resolutions.

Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/KAY.

15 June 2020

For further information please contact:
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 0207 601 1850

KAYchair@albion.capital