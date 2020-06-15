Mobile, AL, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Deuce Drone has signed a Demonstration Agreement with Potters Wings Mobile, LLC, a Buffalo Wild Wings Franchisee, to conduct a demonstration of the company’s drone delivery system. The demonstration will be conducted at the franchisee’s Mobile, Alabama Buffalo Wild Wings sports bar and is expected to occur at the end of August 2020.



Deuce Drone will be responsible for the design of the Aerial Drone Delivery Interface System, including the design and operation of the landing, recharging and package handling system, software interfacing with both the drone and the Buffalo Wild Wings Point of Sale (POS) operating system, meeting regulatory and code compliance, conducting the demonstration, and any additional related activities.

“Buffalo Wild Wings is a perfect test case for Deuce Drone’s last mile delivery solution,” said Rhett Ross, CEO of Deuce Drone. “We feel we offer Buffalo Wild Wings a significant opportunity to provide alternative means of food and drink delivery to consumers.”

“Partnering with Deuce Drone will give us the opportunity to test new ways to evolve and meet the takeout needs of customers through drone technology,” said Brian Jordan of Potters Wings Mobile, a Buffalo Wild Wings Franchisee. “Deuce Drone’s expertise in aerospace, construction and technology delivers an innovative solution that could reduce costs and delivery time, while giving customers the option of a truly contactless delivery.”

About Deuce Drone:

Deuce Drone was founded in 2019 to solve the last mile delivery problem for “brick and mortar” retailers by enabling drone shipment from existing stores. Leveraging clients’ current infrastructure, we design, build, and operate drone delivery systems, transforming retail stores into customer fulfillment centers. Deuce Drone provides a cost-effective, technology-driven solution for same-day delivery that allows retailers to compete with major e-commerce players.

About Buffalo Wild Wings:

Buffalo Wild Wings, founded in 1982, is the largest sports bar brand in the U.S. with more than 1,250 locations in ten countries. Buffalo Wild Wings provides guests a unique and immersive experience to hang out, watch sports and create memories with friends. In 2020, the brand’s best-in-class food and drink earned Nation’s Restaurant News’ MenuMasters Award for Best Menu Revamp. Buffalo Wild Wings is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit BuffaloWildWings.com and InspireBrands.com.