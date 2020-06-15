

Availability of preparatory documents for the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of 8 July 2020

15 June 2020 – ALSTOM’s shareholders are invited to participate in the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting which will be held on first call on:

July 8, 2020 at 2:00 P.M (Paris time) outside the presence of shareholders at the Company’s registered office - 48, rue Albert Dhalenne - 93400 Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine

In the current public health context, the Shareholders’ Meeting will be exceptionally held behind closed doors, without shareholders or other persons entitled to participate being present, whether physically or by teleconference or video conference. The Shareholders’ Meeting will be broadcast live and in full on the Company’s website, www.alstom.com.

Shareholders will not be able to request an admission card and consequently strongly encouraged to vote by either Internet on VOTACCESS, a secure voting platform, or by correspondence using the paper voting form, or to grant a proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting or to a third party to vote by correspondence.

Registered shareholders will receive all necessary documents to vote by mail or proxy. Should they wish to receive their notice of meeting in electronic format they should log on the BNP Paribas Securities Services’ dedicated website, https://planetshares.bnpparibas.com, before 18 June 2020. They can also, as the case may be, vote online via the same website.



Bearer shareholders are invited to contact their financial intermediary, with whom their shares are deposited, to obtain information documents relative to the Meeting as well as forms required to vote by proxy or by mail. Should their intermediary have subscribed to the VOTACCESS platform, bearer shareholders may also be offered this service to vote online.

The secured VOTACESS platform dedicated to the General Meeting will be open from Friday, 19 June 2020 until Tuesday, 7 July 2020 at 3:00 P.M. (Paris time).

The notice of meeting detailing the agenda and the resolutions put forward, as well as the conditions necessary to participate and vote, was published in the BALO (official bulleting compulsory and legal announcement) on May 29th 2020. It is also available on the Company website:

www.alstom.com, section “Investors / Shareholders’ meetings”

All documents and information pertaining to this Shareholders’ Meeting will be made available to shareholders under the conditions specified by current laws and regulations and on the company’s website: www.alstom.com under the Investors section.

Shareholder information:

E-mail: investor.relations@alstomgroup.com



Internet: www.alstom.com



In France, a free-phone number is available to shareholders from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (CET): 0 800 50 90 51

From abroad: +33 (0) 1 57 06 87 78*

* calls to this number will be charged at your operator's standard international rate.

About Alstom Leading the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, Alstom develops and markets integrated systems that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom offers a complete range of equipment and services, from high-speed trains, metros, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom recorded sales of €8.2 billion and booked orders of €9.9 billion in the 2019/20 fiscal year. Headquartered in France, Alstom is present in over 60 countries and employs 38,900 people. Contacts Press:

Samuel MILLER - Tel.: +33 (1) 57 06 67 74

samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com



Coralie COLLET – Tel.: + 33 (1) 57 06 18 81

coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com









Investor relations:

Julie MOREL - Tel.: +33 (6) 67 61 88 58

julie.morel@alstomgroup.com









Claire LEPELLETIER - Tel.: +33 (6) 76 64 33 06

claire.lepelletier@alstomgroup.com











