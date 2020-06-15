OVERLAND PARK, KS, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You can never love a child too much. The inspirational children’s book, “Candy Cane Lane’s Story”, by Sister Mary Faith shares the message with parents that their children should always feel loved. Sister Mary Faith intertwines the story of a baby girl born in December with the support given to her by traditional family values. As readers watch this baby grow, she showcases the influence unconditional love has at the beginning of a child’s life, and how it can trickle into the child’s actions at school, church, and beyond.

Sister Mary Faith’s goal is to elevate mankind and relieve suffering, as much as possible, with a special interest in children because they are so vulnerable to a painful upbringing. She was called to write this book to help emphasize that all children deserve to be loved and cherished.

“Every child should feel loved by God, mom, dad, and others,” the author said. “If a child feels loved and wanted by their family from the beginning, that child is inherently more likely to give love to others voluntarily.”

Children and their parents alike will enjoy “Candy Cane Lane’s Story”. It highlights the essence of love and promotes a tight-knit family structure built on a foundation of kindness and appreciation for one another.



“Candy Cane Lane’s Story”

By Sister Mary Faith

ISBN: 9781532089398 (softcover); 9781532089404 (hardcover); 9781532089411 (electronic)

Available at the iUniverse Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Sister Mary Faith is an award-winning writer who received a B.A. in English with minors in Philosophy and Religion from Drury University. Half of all the proceeds Sister Mary Faith receives from book sales are given to the Missionaries of Charity, who serve the poorest of the poor throughout the world. The author of three additional books, she hopes that “Candy Cane Lane’s Story” helps families from the beginning. She is a member of the Missionaries of Charity and currently resides in Overland Park, KS.

