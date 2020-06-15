PRESS RELEASE

In May 2020, Groupe ADP total traffic1 is down by 98.0% compared to May 2019, with 0.6 million passengers welcomed for the entire network of operated airports.

Paris Aéroport traffic decreased by 97.8% compared to May 2019 with 0.2 million passengers welcomed.

At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, only terminals 2E, 2F and 2AC are currently opened in order to handle the entirety of commercial passenger flights. As a reminder, commercial traffic at Paris-Orly has been temporarily suspended since 1st of April 2020 and will resume from June 26th onwards from Orly 3.

Regarding Groupe ADP's international platforms, the following airports are open again for domestic flights: Delhi, Hyderabad, Bodrum, Antalya, Izmir, Ankara, Medina and Amman. Riga airports is open for flights of any kind.

In Paris Aéroport:

International traffic (excluding Europe) was down (-97.1%), due to the decrease in the following destinations: North America (-98.3%), the Middle East (-97.7%), Latin America (-97.3%), Asia-Pacific (-97.2%), Africa (-96.5%), and the French Overseas Territories (-93.4%);

European traffic (excluding France) was down by -98.5%;

Traffic within France was down by 97.2%;

The number of connecting passengers decreased by 98.4%. The connecting rate stood at 20.1%, down by 2.3 points compared with May 2019.

Since the beginning the year Groupe ADP total traffic2 3 is down by 65.5% with a total of 45.4 million passengers.

Since the beginning of the year Paris Aéroport passenger traffic has seen the decrease of 55.0%, with a total of 19.1 million passengers. The number of connecting passengers has decreased by 51.6%. The connecting rate stands at 25.3%, up by 2.0 points.

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.1%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by 99.5% in May 2020 and has decreased of 75.8% since the beginning of the year. As a reminder, Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul Airport as of 6 April 20194. Excluding Istanbul Atatürk, TAV Airport traffic decreased by 62.1% since the beginning of the year.

Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by -95.6% in May 2020 and has decreased by 41.7% since the beginning of the year.

Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by -98.1% in May 2020 and has decreased by 53.6% since the beginning of the year.

Passenger traffic at GMR Airports, 24.99%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by -97.2% in May 2020.

Passengers May 2020 % change 2020/2019 Jan.- May 2020 % change 2020/2019 Last 12 months % change 2020/2019 Paris-CDG 204,394 - 96.8% 13,,425,591 - 54.4% 60,155,259 - 19.0% Paris-Orly 8 - 100.0% 5,671,209 - 56.3% 24,551,803 - 25.7% Total Paris Aéroport 204,402 - 97.8% 19,096,800 - 55.0% 84,707,062 - 21.0% Santiago du Chili 83,526 - 95.6% 6,288,704 - 41.7% 20,127,717 - 17.7% Amman 11,193 - 98.1% 1,536,852 - 53.6% 7,148,700 - 16.8% New Delhi 195,392 - 96.3% 15,834,249 - 41.5% 57,268,114 - 15.4% Hyderabad 32,573 - 98.3% 4,848,868 - 47.3% 17,896,182 - 17.1% Cebu 4,570 - 99.6% 2,441,200 - 53.9% 9,801,750 - 18.4% Total GMR Airports 232,535 - 97.2% 23,124,317 - 44.4% 84,966,046 - 16.2% Antalya 3,531 - 99.9% 2,364,989 - 72.8% 29,391,754 - 10.0% Ankara 7,413 - 99.3% 2,543,566 - 56.3% 10,420,225 - 31.5% Izmir 6, 377 - 99.3% 2,196,271 - 53.0% 9,912,699 - 22.4% Bodrum 0 -100% 219,629 -75.1% 3,683,166 -11.2% Gazipaşa Alanya 0 -100% 78,540 -72.3% 897,110 -23.9% Médine 1,170 - 99.9% 1,712,843 - 52.0% 6,529,203 - 20.0% Tunisie 1,233 - 99.5% 132,550 - 78.6% 2,554,712 - 3.0% Géorgie 3,923 - 99.0% 533,907 - 67.0% 3,225,288 - 29.7% Macédoine 923 - 99.6% 432,963 - 52.7% 2,195,822 - 9.8% Zagreb (5) 13,881 - 95.5% 503,333 - 58.0% 2,741,377 - 19.2% Total TAV Airports



(exl. Istanbul Atatürk) (6) 38,451 - 99.5% 10,718,591 - 62.1% 71,551,356 - 17.9% Istanbul Atatürk (2) 0 N/A 0 N/A 0 N/A Total TAV Airports 38,451 - 99.5% 10,718,591 - 75.8% 71,551,356 - 50.4%





Aircraft Movements May 2020 % change 2020/2019 Jan.- May 2020 % change 2020/2019 Last 12 months % change 2020/2019 Paris-CDG 5,065 - 88.3% 104,462 - 47.1% 405,204 - 17.6% Paris-Orly 67 - 99.7% 41,394 - 54.3% 169,242 - 26.1% Total Paris Aéroport 5,132 - 91.9% 145,856 - 49.3% 574,446 - 20.3% Santiago du Chili 976 - 91.8% 41,246 - 38.8% 131,057 - 16.2% Amman 490 - 91.9% 15,666 - 48.7% 64,882 - 17.1% New Delhi 3,679 - 89.8% 112,289 - 37.3% 384,612 - 14.9% Hyderabad 811 - 94.8% 44,802 - 41.6% 154,442 - 15.0% Cebu 64 - 99.3% 22,696 - 47.9% 84,862 - 16.7% Total GMR Airports 4,554 - 92.5% 179,787 - 40.0% 623,916 - 15.2% Antalya 83 - 99.6% 16,897 - 67.6% 168,411 - 9.3% Ankara 66 - 99.1% 17,979 - 53.6% 69,429 - 31.0% Izmir 112 - 98.2% 15,090 - 48.0% 63,613 - 20.2% Bodrum 0 -100% 1,469 -75.0% 23,778 -11.5% Gazipaşa Alanya 0 -100% 656 -67.9% 5,944 -23.4% Médine 70 - 98.8% 12,428 - 50.2% 48,097 - 20.2% Tunisie 16 - 99.1% 1,184 - 74.4% 15,511 - 9.2% Géorgie 528 - 86.4% 6,918 - 58.6% 32,326 - 29.4% Macédoine 172 - 91.0% 4,102 - 46.5% 18,230 - 9.9% Zagreb (1) 572 - 86.6% 9,374 - 45.8% 37,149 - 16.9% Total TAV Airports



(excl. Istanbul Atatürk) (2) 1,619 - 97.0% 86,097 - 56.8% 482,488 - 18.0% Istanbul Atatürk (2) 0 N/A 0 N/A 0 N/A Total TAV Airports 1,619 - 97.0% 86,097 - 72.5% 482,488 - 50.4%





Geographic split

Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) May 2020

% change 2020/2019 Share of total traffic Jan.-May 2020

% change 2020/2019 Share of total traffic France - 97.2% 19.2% - 54.5% 15.5% Europe - 98.5% 31.7% - 58.7% 39.9% Other International

Of which - 97.1% 49.1% - 51.1% 44.6% Africa - 96.5% 13.5% - 48.9% 12.8% North America - 98.3% 8.8% - 55.5% 9.6% Latin America - 97.3% 3.5% - 45.5% 4.1% Middle-East - 97.7% 4.8% - 49.8% 6.0% Asia-Pacific - 97.2% 7.9% - 60.1% 5.9% French Overseas Territories - 93.4% 10.6% - 40.5% 6.2% Total Paris Aéroport - 97.8% 100.0% - 55.0% 100.0%





Paris Aéroport

(Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) May 2020 % change 2020/2019 Jan.- May 2020 % change 2020/2019 Connecting Passengers(1) 16,542 98.4% 2,376,504 -51.6% Connecting rate 20.1% - 2.3 pts 25.3% + 2.0 pts Seat load factor 41.8% - 42.8 pts 77.6% - 7.6 pts

(1) Departing passengers

1 Group traffic @100%.







2 Group traffic including @100% the traffic since 1st March 2020 of the airports of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) and Mactan-Cebu International Airport, following the signing of an agreement relating to the purchasing, under certain conditions, of a 49% stake in GMR Airports (see the press release of 20 February 2020). Excluding consolidation of the airports of GMR Airports in March 2020, the decrease in traffic would be of 98.4% in May 2020 and of 55.4% since the beginning of the year.







3 Group's traffic @100% excluding traffic from Istanbul Atatürk Airport in 2019. For information, with taking into account the traffic of Istanbul Atatürk Airport in 2019, group's traffic at 100% is down by 69.3% since the beginning of the year.







4 See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport.







5 Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figures.







6 See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport.







