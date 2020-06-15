PALO ALTO, Calif., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. today unveiled its new HP ENVY 6000 printer series, a simply intuitive device designed for today’s families who lead dynamic, busy lives where work, school and life intersect. Watch here.



"As families continue to not only work from home – but look for fun ways to keep their kids learning at home over the summer, we wanted to make their printing experience effortless,” said Xavier Garcia, Global Head and General Manager, Print Hardware Solutions, HP Inc. "Our new printers introduced today were designed for those adapting to remote working and learning, offering easy set up solutions with a smart control panel that intuitively lights up when needed.”

The new ENVY printers have never been more useful. Key features include:

Innovative design and smart device user experience Beautiful, industrial design for contemporary homes – made with more than 20% recycled plastic by weight 5 . Smart, intuitive user interface makes device interactions seamless with guided edge lighting that indicates printer status; buttons appear only when needed. Self-healing dual-band Wi-Fi keeps families connected and prevents interruptions 1 .

Effortless to use with the HP Smart app Simple printer set up for all the devices in the home 2 . Easily print, scan, copy, and even fax all from your mobile device 2 . Access to hundreds of free learning printables.

Never run out of ink with Instant Ink delivery service 3,4

Replacement cartridges are automatically delivered when you need them 4 . Save up to 50 percent 3, with plans starting as low as $2.99 a month.



Also today, HP – in collaboration with education creators – introduced more than 50 additional hours of free printable content on its Print, Play & Learn platform, making science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) related topics available for families.

“In the past few months, we’ve had more parents searching for educational resources on our marketplace than ever before,” said Melissa Esmundo, Chief Commercial Officer of Teachers Pay Teachers, the leading marketplace for teacher-created resources and a Print, Play & Learn Partner. “There’s been a big uptick in parents’ demand for paper-based materials, which more than 90% of parents on our site say help them most with at-home learning. We’re excited to partner with HP to get more teacher-created resources into the hands of parents so they can continue student learning through the summer.”

New printable content including:

John Collins , also known as “The Paper Airplane Guy”, holds the Guinness World Record for the longest paper airplane flight. He shows how to fold his world record plane while teaching kids about aerodynamics and gravity.

, also known as “The Paper Airplane Guy”, holds the Guinness World Record for the longest paper airplane flight. He shows how to fold his world record plane while teaching kids about aerodynamics and gravity. The Dad Lab , based out of London, is a stay-at-home dad who started making science experiments for his kids. He’s created an original experiment and worksheet for Print, Play & Learn.

, based out of London, is a stay-at-home dad who started making science experiments for his kids. He’s created an original experiment and worksheet for Print, Play & Learn. Hello, Wonderful, a collective of moms with a desire to make creative arts, crafts and playful products to enjoy with your kids, have created printable recipes for Elephant Toothpaste, Playdough and a Blizzard in a Jar.

Pricing and more information on the HP ENVY 6000 series can be found at hp.com/envyprinters.

About Print, Play & Learn

HP launched Print, Play, & Learn to support the millions of families around the world who have transitioned to remote learning. With millions of site visits and printables downloaded to date, HP aims to continue providing free printable content for families to help kids continue to learn and grow.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com .

