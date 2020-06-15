Orkuveita Reykjavíkur (OR; Reykjavik Energy) will conduct a closed auction of inflation linked green bonds in the series OR020934 GB and OR0180255 GB on June 23rd 2020.
Previously issued bonds in the serieses amount to a nominal value of ISK 3,800m in OR020934 GB and 16,111m in OR0180255 GB.
The bond offering confirms with approved financing in the form of loans, bonds or bills of Reykjavík Energy for the year 2020.
Fossar Markets manage the auction process on behalf of OR and will handle investor relations as well as listing the series on the Nasdaq Iceland Sustainable Bond market.
Further information:
Ingvar Stefánsson
CFO
+354 516-6100
ingvar.stefansson@or.is
Matei Manolescu
Fossar markets
+354 522-4008
matei.manolescu@fossarmarkets.com
Orkuveita Reykjavíkur
Reykjavik, ICELAND
Orkuveita Reykjavíkur LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: