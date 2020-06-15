NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCG BDC, Inc. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “we,” “us,” “our,” “TCG BDC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CGBD) today announced that due to the public health impact of COVID-19, the Company’s previously announced Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) scheduled for Monday, June 22, 2020 will be changed to a virtual-only format, solely by means of remote communication, instead of an in-person meeting. The date and time of the Annual Meeting remains unchanged and will be held on June 22, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time.



Please be advised that the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and the proxy card or voting instructions previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change to a virtual only format and may continue to be used to vote your shares.

Attendance and Participation

Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. Stockholders as of the close of business on April 28, 2020, the record date, are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting by visiting https://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CGBD2020 .

To participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, you will need the 16-digit control number included on your proxy card, your voting instruction form, or the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials previously mailed or made available to stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. If your shares are held for your account by a broker, bank or other institution or nominee, you should follow the instructions provided by your institution or nominee to be able to participate in the Annual Meeting.

The Annual Meeting will begin promptly at 8:00 a.m., Eastern time, and online access will open at least 15 minutes prior to allow time to log in.

Regardless of whether you will participate in the Annual Meeting, the Company recommends that stockholders vote in advance of the Meeting by one of the methods described in the previously distributed proxy materials. The proxy card or voting instruction form included with the proxy materials previously distributed to stockholders will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used by stockholders to vote their shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

About TCG BDC, Inc.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C., an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group Inc. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2020, TCG BDC has invested approximately $5.9 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments. TCG BDC’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments in U.S. middle market companies. TCG BDC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

