Regulated Information
Publication of a transparency notification
(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings)
15 June 2020 at 19.00 CET
Summary of the notification
Nyrstar NV (the “Company”) hereby discloses, in accordance with article 14, first paragraph of the Law of 2 May 2007, that, on 15 June 2020, it has received a transparency notification from Kris Vansanten, Kris Vansanten BV, Quanteus Group BV, an unnamed physical person, E3V & Partners BV, another unnamed physical person, Etienne Schouppe BV, eight further unnamed physical persons, Galina maatschap and eleven further unnamed physical persons in accordance with articles 6 and 18 of the Law of 2 May 2007.
In their notification, Kris Vansanten, Kris Vansanten BV, Quanteus Group BV, an unnamed physical person, E3V & Partners BV, another unnamed physical person, Etienne Schouppe BV, eight further unnamed physical persons, Galina maatschap and eleven further unnamed physical persons report that, pursuant to the conclusion or modification of an agreement to act in concert, on 12 June 2020, Kris Vansanten, Kris Vansanten BV, Quanteus Group BV, an unnamed physical person, E3V & Partners BV, another unnamed physical person, Etienne Schouppe BV, eight further unnamed physical persons, Galina maatschap and eleven further unnamed physical persons hold 10.88% of the voting rights of Nyrstar. They have thereby crossed the 10% threshold.
Content of the notification
The notification dated 12 June 2020 contains the following information:
Reason for the notification
Conclusion or modification of an agreement to act in concert
Notification by
Persons acting in concert
Persons subject to the notification requirement
Kris Vansanten
Kris Vansanten BV
Quanteus Group BV
Physical person
E3V & Partners BV
Physical person
Etienne Schouppe BV
Physical person
Physical person
Physical person
Physical person
Physical person
Physical person
Physical person
Physical person
Galina maatschap
Physical person
Physical person
Physical person
Physical person
Physical person
Physical person
Physical person
Physical person
Physical person
Physical person
Physical person
Date on which the threshold is crossed
08/06/2020
Threshold that is crossed (in %)
10
Denominator
109,873,001
Notified details
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Kris Vansanten
|2,500,000
|2,700,570
|2.46%
|Kris Vansanten BV
|500,000
|500,000
|0.46%
|Quanteus Group BV
|3,000,000
|4,100,000
|3.73%
|Subtotal
|6,000,000
|7,300,570
|6.64%
|Physical person
|755,155
|755,155
|0.69%
|E3V & Partners BV
|744,845
|744,845
|0.68%
|Subtotal
|1,500,000
|1,500,000
|1.37%
|Physical person
|0
|0
|0.00%
|Etienne Schouppe BV
|110,000
|110,000
|0.10%
|Subtotal
|110,000
|110,000
|0.10%
|Physical person
|26,000
|26,000
|0.02%
|Physical person
|31,000
|31,000
|0.03%
|Galina BV
|48,000
|48,000
|0.04%
|Subtotal
|105,000
|105,000
|0.10%
|Physical person
|61,000
|61,000
|0.06%
|Physical person
|720,000
|720,000
|0.66%
|Physical person
|40
|40
|0.00%
|Physical person
|1,784
|1,784
|0.00%
|Physical person
|3,590
|3,590
|0.00%
|Physical person
|2,112
|2,112
|0.00%
|Physical person
|62,000
|62,000
|0.06%
|Physical person
|60,000
|0.05%
|Physical person
|100,000
|0.09%
|Physical person
|11,086
|0.01%
|Physical person
|100,000
|0.09%
|Physical person
|105,000
|0.10%
|Physical person
|94,879
|0.09%
|Physical person
|2,622
|0.00%
|Physical person
|100,000
|0.09%
|Physical person
|712,028
|0.65%
|Physical person
|100,000
|0.09%
|Physical person
|700,000
|0.64%
|Subtotal
|850,526
|2,936,141
|2.67%
|TOTAL
|11,951,711
|0
|10,88%
|0.00%
|B) Equivalent financial instruments
|After the transaction
| Holders of equivalent
financial instruments
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise period or date
|# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|% of voting rights
|Settlement
|TOTAL
|0
|0
|TOTAL (A & B)
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|11,951,711
|10,88%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
Kris Vansanten controls for 90% Kris Vansanten bv and for 75% Quanteus Group BV
Physical person controls E3V & Partners BV
Physical person controls Etienne Schouppe BV
Physical person and physical person control Galina maatschap
Additional information
N/A
Miscellaneous
This press release can be consulted on the website of Nyrstar via https://www.nyrstar.be/en/media/regulatory-releases.
The notifications can be consulted on the website of Nyrstar via https://www.nyrstar.be/en/investors/share-and-bondholder-information/shareholder-structure
Contact person for questions on the transparency press release, the notification and the shareholder structure of the Company: Company Secretary, company.secretary@nyrstar.com.
About Nyrstar
The Company is incorporated in Belgium and, following completion of the recapitalisation/restructuring has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar group. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstar.be
For further information contact:
Anthony Simms - Head of External Affairs & Legal M: +41 79 722 2152 anthony.simms@nyrstar.com
