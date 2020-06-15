CGG
A French société anonyme
with a share capital of € 7,099,662
Registered office : 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy
Evry Trade and Companies Register 969 202 241
Monthly information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French market authority
|
Date of the information
|
Number of shares
|
Number of theoretical voting rights
|
June 12, 2020
|
709,966,218
|
710,201,097
