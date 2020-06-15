CGG

Société anonyme au capital de 7 099 662 euros
Siège social : 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy
969 202 241 R.C.S. Evry

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote
et d'actions composant le capital social

Article 223-16 Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers

 

Date d'arrêté des informations

  		 

Nombre total d'actions composant le capital 		 

Nombre
de droits de vote théoriques
 

12 juin 2020

  		 

709 966 218 		 

710 201 097

 

Pièce jointe