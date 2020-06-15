New York, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Sunroofs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900132/?utm_source=GNW
An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Glass market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 8% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$199.8 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$171.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Glass segment will reach a market size of US$394.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Power Sunroofs market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 13.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Power Sunroofs market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.; Automotive Sunroof Company; BOS GmbH & Co. KG; Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V.; Inteva Products, LLC.; Johnan Manufacturing Inc.; Magna International, Inc.; Webasto SE; Yachiyo Industry Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900132/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Power Sunroof Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Power Sunroofs Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Power Sunroofs Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Glass (Material) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Glass (Material) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Fabric (Material) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Fabric (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Inbuilt Sunroof (Glass Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Inbuilt Sunroof (Glass Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Panoramic Sunroof (Glass Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Panoramic Sunroof (Glass Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Pop-up (Glass Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Pop-up (Glass Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Spoiler/Tilt&Slide Sunroof (Glass Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Spoiler/Tilt&Slide Sunroof (Glass Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 15: Top-Mount Sunroof (Glass Type) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 16: Top-Mount Sunroof (Glass Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Mid-Segment Vehicles (Vehicle) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 18: Mid-Segment Vehicles (Vehicle) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Premium & Luxury Vehicles (Vehicle) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Premium & Luxury Vehicles (Vehicle) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Power Sunroof Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 21: Power Sunroofs Market in the United States in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 22: United States Power Sunroofs Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: United States Power Sunroofs Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: United States Power Sunroofs Market Share Breakdown by Glass Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Power Sunroofs Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: United States Power Sunroofs Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 27: Canadian Power Sunroofs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 28: Canadian Power Sunroofs Market Shares in Percentages by Material: 2020 VS 2027
Table 29: Canadian Power Sunroofs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 30: Power Sunroofs Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Glass Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Power Sunroofs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Power Sunroofs Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2020 and 2027
JAPAN
Table 33: Japanese Power Sunroofs Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 34: Japanese Power Sunroofs Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2020 VS 2027
Table 35: Japanese Market for Power Sunroofs: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Glass Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 36: Japanese Power Sunroofs Market Share Analysis by Glass Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Market for Power Sunroofs: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Japanese Power Sunroofs Market Share Analysis by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 39: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power Sunroofs Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 40: Chinese Power Sunroofs Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2020 VS 2027
Table 41: Chinese Power Sunroofs Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Glass Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 42: Chinese Power Sunroofs Market by Glass Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Power Sunroofs Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Chinese Power Sunroofs Market by Vehicle: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Power Sunroof Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 45: European Power Sunroofs Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 46: European Power Sunroofs Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 47: Power Sunroofs Demand Potential in Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 48: Power Sunroofs Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2020 and 2027
Table 49: European Power Sunroofs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: European Power Sunroofs Market Share Breakdown by Glass Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 51: European Power Sunroofs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020-2027
Table 52: European Power Sunroofs Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 53: Power Sunroofs Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 54: French Power Sunroofs Market Share Shift by Material: 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Power Sunroofs Market in France by Glass Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: French Power Sunroofs Market Share Analysis by Glass Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 57: Power Sunroofs Market in France by Vehicle: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 58: French Power Sunroofs Market Share Analysis by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 59: German Power Sunroofs Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 60: German Power Sunroofs Market Share Distribution by Material: 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Power Sunroofs Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Glass Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Power Sunroofs Market Share Breakdown by Glass Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 63: Power Sunroofs Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 64: German Power Sunroofs Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 65: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power Sunroofs Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 66: Italian Power Sunroofs Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Italian Power Sunroofs Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Glass Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Italian Power Sunroofs Market by Glass Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 69: Italian Power Sunroofs Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027
Table 70: Italian Power Sunroofs Market by Vehicle: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 71: United Kingdom Power Sunroofs Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 72: United Kingdom Power Sunroofs Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Power Sunroofs: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Glass Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: United Kingdom Power Sunroofs Market Share Analysis by Glass Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 75: United Kingdom Market for Power Sunroofs: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Power Sunroofs Market Share Analysis by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 77: Spanish Power Sunroofs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 78: Spanish Power Sunroofs Market Shares in Percentages by Material: 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Spanish Power Sunroofs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Power Sunroofs Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Glass Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 81: Spanish Power Sunroofs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027
Table 82: Power Sunroofs Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2020 and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 83: Power Sunroofs Market in Russia in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 84: Russian Power Sunroofs Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Russian Power Sunroofs Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Russian Power Sunroofs Market Share Breakdown by Glass Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 87: Russian Power Sunroofs Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027
Table 88: Russian Power Sunroofs Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 89: Power Sunroofs Demand Potential in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 90: Power Sunroofs Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2020 and 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Power Sunroofs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2020-2027
Table 92: Rest of Europe Power Sunroofs Market Share Breakdown by Glass Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 93: Rest of Europe Power Sunroofs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020-2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Power Sunroofs Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Power Sunroofs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Power Sunroofs Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Power Sunroofs Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Power Sunroofs Market Share Shift by Material: 2020 VS 2027
Table 99: Power Sunroofs Market in Asia-Pacific by Glass Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Power Sunroofs Market Share Analysis by Glass Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 101: Power Sunroofs Market in Asia-Pacific by Vehicle:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Power Sunroofs Market Share Analysis by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Australian Power Sunroofs Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 104: Australian Power Sunroofs Market Share Distribution by Material: 2020 VS 2027
Table 105: Power Sunroofs Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Glass Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 106: Australian Power Sunroofs Market Share Breakdown by Glass Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 107: Power Sunroofs Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 108: Australian Power Sunroofs Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Power Sunroofs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 110: Indian Power Sunroofs Market Shares in Percentages by Material: 2020 VS 2027
Table 111: Indian Power Sunroofs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 112: Power Sunroofs Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Glass Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 113: Indian Power Sunroofs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027
Table 114: Power Sunroofs Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2020 and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Power Sunroofs Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Power Sunroofs Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Material: 2020 VS 2027
Table 117: Power Sunroofs Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Glass Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 118: Power Sunroofs Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Glass Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 119: Power Sunroofs Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 120: Power Sunroofs Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Sunroofs Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Sunroofs Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2020 VS 2027
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Power Sunroofs:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Glass
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Sunroofs Market Share Analysis by Glass Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Power Sunroofs:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Sunroofs Market Share Analysis by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Power Sunroofs Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 128: Latin American Power Sunroofs Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 129: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power Sunroofs Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 130: Latin American Power Sunroofs Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2020 VS 2027
Table 131: Latin American Power Sunroofs Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Glass Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 132: Latin American Power Sunroofs Marketby Glass Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Power Sunroofs Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Latin American Power Sunroofs Marketby Vehicle: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 135: Power Sunroofs Demand Potential in Argentina in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 136: Power Sunroofs Market in Argentina: Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2020 and 2027
Table 137: Argentinean Power Sunroofs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2020-2027
Table 138: Argentinean Power Sunroofs Market Share Breakdown by Glass Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Argentinean Power Sunroofs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020-2027
Table 140: Argentinean Power Sunroofs Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 141: Power Sunroofs Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 142: Brazilian Power Sunroofs Market Share Shift by Material: 2020 VS 2027
Table 143: Power Sunroofs Market in Brazil by Glass Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 144: Brazilian Power Sunroofs Market Share Analysis by Glass Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Power Sunroofs Market in Brazil by Vehicle:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Power Sunroofs Market Share Analysis by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 147: Mexican Power Sunroofs Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 148: Mexican Power Sunroofs Market Share Distribution by Material: 2020 VS 2027
Table 149: Power Sunroofs Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Glass Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 150: Mexican Power Sunroofs Market Share Breakdown by Glass Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Power Sunroofs Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Power Sunroofs Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 153: Power Sunroofs Market in Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Power Sunroofs Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2020 VS 2027
Table 155: Rest of Latin America Power Sunroofs Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Power Sunroofs Market Share Breakdown by Glass Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Power Sunroofs Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to
2027
Table 158: Rest of Latin America Power Sunroofs Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 159: The Middle East Power Sunroofs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 160: The Middle East Power Sunroofs Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 161: The Middle East Power Sunroofs Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 162: The Middle East Power Sunroofs Market Shares in Percentages by Material: 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: The Middle East Power Sunroofs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Power Sunroofs Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Glass Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 165: The Middle East Power Sunroofs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027
Table 166: Power Sunroofs Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Vehicle for 2020 and 2027
IRAN
Table 167: Iranian Power Sunroofs Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 168: Iranian Power Sunroofs Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Iranian Market for Power Sunroofs: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Glass Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Iranian Power Sunroofs Market Share Analysis by Glass Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 171: Iranian Market for Power Sunroofs: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 172: Iranian Power Sunroofs Market Share Analysis by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 173: Power Sunroofs Demand Potential in Israel in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 174: Power Sunroofs Market in Israel: Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2020 and 2027
Table 175: Israeli Power Sunroofs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2020-2027
Table 176: Israeli Power Sunroofs Market Share Breakdown by Glass Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 177: Israeli Power Sunroofs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020-2027
Table 178: Israeli Power Sunroofs Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 179: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power Sunroofs Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 180: Saudi Arabian Power Sunroofs Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Power Sunroofs Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Glass Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Saudi Arabian Power Sunroofs Market by Glass Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Power Sunroofs Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Power Sunroofs Market by Vehicle: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 185: Power Sunroofs Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 186: Power Sunroofs Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Material: 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Power Sunroofs Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Glass Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Power Sunroofs Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Glass Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 189: Power Sunroofs Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027
Table 190: Power Sunroofs Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 191: Rest of Middle East Power Sunroofs Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 192: Rest of Middle East Power Sunroofs Market Share Distribution by Material: 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Power Sunroofs Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Glass Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Power Sunroofs Market Share Breakdown by Glass Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 195: Power Sunroofs Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 196: Rest of Middle East Power Sunroofs Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 197: Power Sunroofs Market in Africa in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 198: African Power Sunroofs Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: African Power Sunroofs Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: African Power Sunroofs Market Share Breakdown by Glass Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 201: African Power Sunroofs Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027
Table 202: African Power Sunroofs Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 58
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900132/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: