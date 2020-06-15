New York, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Sunroofs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900132/?utm_source=GNW
An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Glass market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.

As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 8% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$199.8 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$171.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Glass segment will reach a market size of US$394.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Power Sunroofs market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 13.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Power Sunroofs market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.; Automotive Sunroof Company; BOS GmbH & Co. KG; Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V.; Inteva Products, LLC.; Johnan Manufacturing Inc.; Magna International, Inc.; Webasto SE; Yachiyo Industry Co., Ltd.


Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 58
