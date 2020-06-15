BRAMPTON, Ontario, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT Weapons announced today that CRN ® a brand of The Channel Company , has named IT Weapons to its 2020 Solution Provider 500 list. Each year, CRN releases its list of top 500 solution providers, a ranking of the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry’s benchmark for recognizing the top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, and as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.



IT Weapons is the IT Services division of Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. ( Konica Minolta ), and as a Canadian leader in managed IT services, has taken a front seat in providing thought leadership and strategy in disaster mitigation in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. With their suite of Business Continuity and Remote Work solutions, they are leading the charge on keeping Canadian organizations productive in this new normal.

“With the level of disruption brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, we wanted to ensure Canadian organizations felt safe and kept their teams productive,” said Ted Garner, President of IT Weapons. “Internally, we quickly pivoted to a digital model of workplace collaboration in response to the pandemic and our most recent digital events and assets have reflected our efforts to demonstrate how organizations can also continue to thrive, not merely survive, through such disruptions. I feel these efforts are a testament to CRN’s recognition of our organization as a top-level strategic service provider, for which I am very grateful.”

“CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list showcases the top IT channel partner organizations across North America,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “This year, companies on this list represent a combined revenue of $393 billion, a data point that underscores the impact and influence these solution providers have on the IT industry. On behalf of The Channel Company, I’d like to congratulate these companies for their outstanding contributions to the growth and success of our industry.”

About IT Weapons

IT Weapons, a division of Konica Minolta, is a Canadian leader in secure cloud solutions and managed IT services. Trust IT Weapons to help you simplify technology and transform your business with premier security and compliance, and award-winning client experience. For more information, please visit www.itweapons.com and follow us on social media for technology news and updates.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ ( www.reshapework.ca ). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 12 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for seven years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn , YouTube , Facebook and Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

