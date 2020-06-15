New York, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Potato Proteins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900128/?utm_source=GNW

2 Thousand by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Concentrates market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.6% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$347.7 to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$372 worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Concentrates segment will reach a market size of US$3.3 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Potato Proteins market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 5.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.3 Thousand in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Potato Proteins market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Agrana Beteiligungs-AG; AKV Langholt AmbA; Avebe Group; Emsland Group; Kmc Ingredients; Meelunie BV; Omega Protein Corporation; Pepees Group; Przedsibiorstwo Przemysu Ziemniaczanego SA; Roquette; SUDSTARKE GMBH; Tereos Starch & Sweeteners s.a.s.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900128/?utm_source=GNW







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Potato Protein Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Potato Proteins Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Potato Proteins Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Potato Proteins Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Concentrates (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Concentrates (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Concentrates (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Isolates (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Isolates (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Isolates (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Feed (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Feed (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Feed (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Food & Beverages (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Food & Beverages (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Food & Beverages (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Potato Protein Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Potato Proteins Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Potato Proteins Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 18: United States Potato Proteins Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: United States Potato Proteins Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Potato Proteins Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 21: Potato Proteins Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Potato Proteins Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Canadian Potato Proteins Historic Market Review by Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 24: Potato Proteins Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 25: Canadian Potato Proteins Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Potato Proteins Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2012-2019



Table 27: Canadian Potato Proteins Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Market for Potato Proteins: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 29: Potato Proteins Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: Japanese Potato Proteins Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Potato Proteins in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Japanese Potato Proteins Market in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 33: Potato Proteins Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 34: Chinese Potato Proteins Market Growth Prospects in US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Potato Proteins Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: Chinese Potato Proteins Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Chinese Demand for Potato Proteins in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Potato Proteins Market Review in China in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Potato Proteins Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Potato Protein Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: European Potato Proteins Market Demand Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Potato Proteins Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: European Potato Proteins Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: European Potato Proteins Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020-2027



Table 44: Potato Proteins Market in Europe in US$ by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: European Potato Proteins Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: European Potato Proteins Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 47: Potato Proteins Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Potato Proteins Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 49: Potato Proteins Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: French Potato Proteins Historic Market Scenario in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: French Potato Proteins Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Potato Proteins Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: French Potato Proteins Historic Market Review in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: French Potato Proteins Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 55: Potato Proteins Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: German Potato Proteins Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: German Potato Proteins Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Potato Proteins Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: German Potato Proteins Market in Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: Potato Proteins Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 61: Italian Potato Proteins Market Growth Prospects in US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Potato Proteins Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: Italian Potato Proteins Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 64: Italian Demand for Potato Proteins in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Potato Proteins Market Review in Italy in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Italian Potato Proteins Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Potato Proteins: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: Potato Proteins Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: United Kingdom Potato Proteins Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Potato Proteins in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: United Kingdom Potato Proteins Market in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Potato Proteins Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 73: Spanish Potato Proteins Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Spanish Potato Proteins Historic Market Review by Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 75: Potato Proteins Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Spanish Potato Proteins Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Potato Proteins Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2012-2019



Table 78: Spanish Potato Proteins Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 79: Russian Potato Proteins Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Potato Proteins Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 81: Russian Potato Proteins Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Russian Potato Proteins Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Potato Proteins Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 84: Potato Proteins Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Potato Proteins Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020-2027



Table 86: Potato Proteins Market in Rest of Europe in US$ by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Europe Potato Proteins Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Rest of Europe Potato Proteins Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 89: Potato Proteins Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe Potato Proteins Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Potato Proteins Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Potato Proteins Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Potato Proteins Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Potato Proteins Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Potato Proteins Historic Market Scenario in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Potato Proteins Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Potato Proteins Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Potato Proteins Historic Market Review in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Potato Proteins Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 100: Potato Proteins Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: Australian Potato Proteins Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Australian Potato Proteins Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Potato Proteins Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: Australian Potato Proteins Market in Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Potato Proteins Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 106: Indian Potato Proteins Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Indian Potato Proteins Historic Market Review by Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 108: Potato Proteins Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 109: Indian Potato Proteins Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Potato Proteins Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2012-2019



Table 111: Indian Potato Proteins Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 112: Potato Proteins Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: South Korean Potato Proteins Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Potato Proteins Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Potato Proteins Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: South Korean Potato Proteins Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Potato Proteins Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Potato Proteins:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Potato Proteins Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Potato Proteins Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Potato Proteins in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Potato Proteins Market in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Potato Proteins Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 124: Latin American Potato Proteins Market Trends by Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027



Table 125: Potato Proteins Market in Latin America in US$ by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Latin American Potato Proteins Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Latin American Potato Proteins Market Growth Prospects in US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Potato Proteins Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Latin American Potato Proteins Marketby Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 130: Latin American Demand for Potato Proteins in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Potato Proteins Market Review in Latin America in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Potato Proteins Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 133: Argentinean Potato Proteins Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020-2027



Table 134: Potato Proteins Market in Argentina in US$ by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Argentinean Potato Proteins Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Argentinean Potato Proteins Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 137: Potato Proteins Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Argentinean Potato Proteins Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 139: Potato Proteins Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Brazilian Potato Proteins Historic Market Scenario in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 141: Brazilian Potato Proteins Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Potato Proteins Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 143: Brazilian Potato Proteins Historic Market Review in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Brazilian Potato Proteins Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 145: Potato Proteins Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Mexican Potato Proteins Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Mexican Potato Proteins Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Potato Proteins Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Mexican Potato Proteins Market in Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Potato Proteins Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 151: Rest of Latin America Potato Proteins Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 152: Potato Proteins Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 153: Rest of Latin America Potato Proteins Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Rest of Latin America Potato Proteins Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 155: Potato Proteins Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 156: Potato Proteins Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 157: The Middle East Potato Proteins Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 158: Potato Proteins Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019



Table 159: The Middle East Potato Proteins Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 160: The Middle East Potato Proteins Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: The Middle East Potato Proteins Historic Marketby Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 162: Potato Proteins Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 163: The Middle East Potato Proteins Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Potato Proteins Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application

for 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Potato Proteins Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 166: Iranian Market for Potato Proteins: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 167: Potato Proteins Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 168: Iranian Potato Proteins Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Potato Proteins in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Iranian Potato Proteins Market in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 171: Potato Proteins Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 172: Israeli Potato Proteins Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020-2027



Table 173: Potato Proteins Market in Israel in US$ by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Israeli Potato Proteins Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Israeli Potato Proteins Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 176: Potato Proteins Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Israeli Potato Proteins Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 178: Saudi Arabian Potato Proteins Market Growth Prospects in US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Potato Proteins Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 180: Saudi Arabian Potato Proteins Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for Potato Proteins in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Potato Proteins Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Saudi Arabian Potato Proteins Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 184: Potato Proteins Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 185: United Arab Emirates Potato Proteins Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 186: Potato Proteins Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Potato Proteins Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: United Arab Emirates Potato Proteins Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Potato Proteins Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 190: Potato Proteins Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Rest of Middle East Potato Proteins Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Rest of Middle East Potato Proteins Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Potato Proteins Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Rest of Middle East Potato Proteins Market in Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Potato Proteins Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 196: African Potato Proteins Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Potato Proteins Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 198: African Potato Proteins Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: African Potato Proteins Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Potato Proteins Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 201: Potato Proteins Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900128/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001