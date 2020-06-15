New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Hecht has joined APTIM as Director Sales, Northeast Region—NY, NJ, CT, and MA. David has 45+ years of professional experience in the construction industry working on public and private sector projects. He has spent the last 30+ years performing business development and project executive functions for various construction management, general contractor, and professional engineering firms in the Northeast Regions metropolitan region and beyond.

For business development he has a unique blend of technical skills combined with solid management experience and the vision to see new business opportunities. He has pursued both vertical and horizontal projects with great success. This is evidenced by his leading program and construction management teams to win some of the region’s largest projects such as:

Amtrak’s $25 Billion Gateway Program

NYC Department of Design and Construction’s $750 Million NYPD Police Academy

NJ Division of Property Management and Construction (DPMC) / NJ Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) $250 Million Rebuild by Design Hudson and $150 Million Rebuild by Design Meadowland projects

NYC Economic Development Corporation’s $150 Million East River Waterfront Esplanade and Piers project

Additionally, David has also developed specialized business lines in estimating and scheduling as well as storm recovery winning assignments with the Port Authority of New York / New Jersey (PANYNJ); New York City Transit; New York Power Authority; New York State Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery (GOSR); and New York City’s Housing Recovery Office.

APTIM, with David’s leadership, will build on its long time presence in the region and capitalize on its recent successes with clients such as the PANYNJ and GOSR.

