Fort Myers, FL, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Gulf Coast is excited to announce “Condo Cabaret: A Backstage Tour of Board Room Drama & Much More”, a night of virtual entertainment for clients on June 19, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Partnering with The Players Centre for Performing Arts to put on a one-of-a-kind show, Associa Gulf Coast is bringing the talents of local theater to clients, friends, and family. The event will feature a history of the Players Centre’s 90 years, backstage tours, clips from the biggest shows, musical numbers, a look at the best costumes and most impressive sets, and several surprise comedy sketches parodying condo life, written and filmed specifically for the association industry.

The Players Centre is a non-professional community theatre located on Florida’s “Cultural Coast”. From the artistic director to the stagehands, half of the volunteers working on any given production have been professionally paid performers. These talented artists join nonprofessional and student actors to provide excellent training and enhanced performances.

“Associa Gulf Coast is lucky to be located near communities that really embrace and celebrate the arts, so we are really excited to bring the theater to our clients in this unique way,” stated John Hensley, CMCA®, AMS®, ARM®, PCAM®, Associa Gulf Coast president. “Our team has always been committed to cultivating connections within our communities and providing outstanding lifestyle services to our residents, and that continues now, despite the restrictions of COVID-19. We are proud to embrace the theater’s attitude of ‘the show must go on’ to continue this mission by offering this special event.”

To register for this event, email Alexandra Turner at Alexandra.turner@associa.us.

