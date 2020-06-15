New York, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global POS Machines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900122/?utm_source=GNW
An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Fixed POS Terminal market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 8.8% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$2.8 Billion to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$2.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Fixed POS Terminal segment will reach a market size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the POS Machines market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 14.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$15.2 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing POS Machines market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AU Optronics Corporation; AURES Technologies SA; BBPOS International Limited; Boe Varitronix Ltd; Castles Technology Co., Ltd.; Centerm Information Co., Ltd.; Cybernet Manufacturing, Inc.; Ingenico Group; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; NEW POS Technology Limited; Newland Payment Technology; PAX Technology Ltd.; Posiflex Technologies, Inc.; Sharp Corporation; Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Co., Ltd.; SZZT Electronics Co., Ltd.; Toshiba Corporation; VeriFone Systems, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900122/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
POS Machines Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: POS Machines Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: POS Machines Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: POS Machines Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Fixed POS Terminal (Terminal Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Fixed POS Terminal (Terminal Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Fixed POS Terminal (Terminal Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Mobile POS Terminal (Terminal Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Mobile POS Terminal (Terminal Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Mobile POS Terminal (Terminal Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Pocket POS Terminal (Terminal Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Pocket POS Terminal (Terminal Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Pocket POS Terminal (Terminal Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: POS GSM/GPRS Terminal (Terminal Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: POS GSM/GPRS Terminal (Terminal Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: POS GSM/GPRS Terminal (Terminal Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Retail & Consumer Goods (Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Retail & Consumer Goods (Industry) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Retail & Consumer Goods (Industry) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Travel & Hospitality (Industry) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Travel & Hospitality (Industry) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Travel & Hospitality (Industry) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Manufacturing (Industry) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Manufacturing (Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Manufacturing (Industry) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Media & Entertainment (Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Media & Entertainment (Industry) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Media & Entertainment (Industry) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Healthcare (Industry) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Healthcare (Industry) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Healthcare (Industry) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: BFSI (Industry) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: BFSI (Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: BFSI (Industry) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Other Industries (Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Other Industries (Industry) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Other Industries (Industry) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US POS Machines Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States POS Machines Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Terminal Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: POS Machines Market in the United States by Terminal Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 39: United States POS Machines Market Share Breakdown by Terminal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States POS Machines Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: POS Machines Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 42: POS Machines Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian POS Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Terminal Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Canadian POS Machines Historic Market Review by Terminal Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: POS Machines Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Terminal Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Canadian POS Machines Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: POS Machines Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Industry for
2012-2019
Table 48: Canadian POS Machines Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for POS Machines: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Terminal Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: POS Machines Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Terminal Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese POS Machines Market Share Analysis by Terminal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for POS Machines in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Japanese POS Machines Market in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 54: POS Machines Market Share Shift in Japan by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese POS Machines Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Terminal Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: POS Machines Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Terminal Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese POS Machines Market by Terminal Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Chinese Demand for POS Machines in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: POS Machines Market Review in China in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese POS Machines Market Share Breakdown by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European POS Machines Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European POS Machines Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 62: POS Machines Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: European POS Machines Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European POS Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Terminal Type: 2020-2027
Table 65: POS Machines Market in Europe in US$ Million by Terminal Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European POS Machines Market Share Breakdown by Terminal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European POS Machines Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027
Table 68: POS Machines Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: European POS Machines Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 70: POS Machines Market in France by Terminal Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 71: French POS Machines Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Terminal Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: French POS Machines Market Share Analysis by Terminal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: POS Machines Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027
Table 74: French POS Machines Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 75: French POS Machines Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 76: POS Machines Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Terminal Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 77: German POS Machines Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Terminal Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: German POS Machines Market Share Breakdown by Terminal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: POS Machines Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: German POS Machines Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 81: POS Machines Market Share Distribution in Germany by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 82: Italian POS Machines Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Terminal Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: POS Machines Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Terminal Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: Italian POS Machines Market by Terminal Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Italian Demand for POS Machines in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: POS Machines Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 87: Italian POS Machines Market Share Breakdown by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: United Kingdom Market for POS Machines: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Terminal Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: POS Machines Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Terminal Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 90: United Kingdom POS Machines Market Share Analysis by Terminal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for POS Machines in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: United Kingdom POS Machines Market in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 93: POS Machines Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 94: Spanish POS Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Terminal Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Spanish POS Machines Historic Market Review by Terminal Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 96: POS Machines Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Terminal Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: Spanish POS Machines Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: POS Machines Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Industry for
2012-2019
Table 99: Spanish POS Machines Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 100: Russian POS Machines Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Terminal Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: POS Machines Market in Russia by Terminal Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 102: Russian POS Machines Market Share Breakdown by Terminal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Russian POS Machines Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: POS Machines Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 105: POS Machines Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe POS Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Terminal Type: 2020-2027
Table 107: POS Machines Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Terminal Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Europe POS Machines Market Share Breakdown by Terminal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Rest of Europe POS Machines Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027
Table 110: POS Machines Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry for the Period
2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Europe POS Machines Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 112: Asia-Pacific POS Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 113: POS Machines Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific POS Machines Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: POS Machines Market in Asia-Pacific by Terminal
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific POS Machines Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Terminal Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific POS Machines Market Share Analysis by Terminal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: POS Machines Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027
Table 119: Asia-Pacific POS Machines Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 120: Asia-Pacific POS Machines Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Industry for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 121: POS Machines Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Terminal Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Australian POS Machines Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Terminal Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: Australian POS Machines Market Share Breakdown by Terminal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: POS Machines Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Australian POS Machines Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 126: POS Machines Market Share Distribution in Australia by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 127: Indian POS Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Terminal Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Indian POS Machines Historic Market Review by Terminal Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 129: POS Machines Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Terminal Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 130: Indian POS Machines Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: POS Machines Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Industry for
2012-2019
Table 132: Indian POS Machines Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 133: POS Machines Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Terminal Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: South Korean POS Machines Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Terminal Type: 2012-2019
Table 135: POS Machines Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Terminal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: POS Machines Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Industry for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 137: South Korean POS Machines Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 138: POS Machines Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for POS Machines: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Terminal Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: POS Machines Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Terminal Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific POS Machines Market Share Analysis by Terminal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for POS Machines in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific POS Machines Market in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 144: POS Machines Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 145: Latin American POS Machines Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 146: POS Machines Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American POS Machines Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 148: Latin American POS Machines Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Terminal Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: POS Machines Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Terminal Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American POS Machines Marketby Terminal Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 151: Latin American Demand for POS Machines in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 152: POS Machines Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 153: Latin American POS Machines Market Share Breakdown by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 154: Argentinean POS Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Terminal Type: 2020-2027
Table 155: POS Machines Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Terminal Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 156: Argentinean POS Machines Market Share Breakdown by Terminal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Argentinean POS Machines Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027
Table 158: POS Machines Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry for the Period
2012-2019
Table 159: Argentinean POS Machines Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 160: POS Machines Market in Brazil by Terminal Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 161: Brazilian POS Machines Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Terminal Type: 2012-2019
Table 162: Brazilian POS Machines Market Share Analysis by Terminal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: POS Machines Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027
Table 164: Brazilian POS Machines Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 165: Brazilian POS Machines Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 166: POS Machines Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Terminal Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Mexican POS Machines Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Terminal Type: 2012-2019
Table 168: Mexican POS Machines Market Share Breakdown by Terminal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: POS Machines Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Mexican POS Machines Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 171: POS Machines Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 172: Rest of Latin America POS Machines Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Terminal Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: POS Machines Market in Rest of Latin America by Terminal Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 174: Rest of Latin America POS Machines Market Share Breakdown by Terminal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Rest of Latin America POS Machines Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: POS Machines Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 177: POS Machines Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 178: The Middle East POS Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 179: POS Machines Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: The Middle East POS Machines Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 181: The Middle East POS Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Terminal Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: The Middle East POS Machines Historic Marketby Terminal Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 183: POS Machines Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Salesby Terminal Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 184: The Middle East POS Machines Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: POS Machines Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Industry for 2012-2019
Table 186: The Middle East POS Machines Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 187: Iranian Market for POS Machines: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Terminal Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: POS Machines Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Terminal Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Iranian POS Machines Market Share Analysis by Terminal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for POS Machines in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Iranian POS Machines Market in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 192: POS Machines Market Share Shift in Iran by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 193: Israeli POS Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Terminal Type: 2020-2027
Table 194: POS Machines Market in Israel in US$ Million by Terminal Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 195: Israeli POS Machines Market Share Breakdown by Terminal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Israeli POS Machines Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027
Table 197: POS Machines Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry for the Period
2012-2019
Table 198: Israeli POS Machines Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 199: Saudi Arabian POS Machines Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Terminal Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: POS Machines Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Terminal Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Saudi Arabian POS Machines Market by Terminal Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for POS Machines in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: POS Machines Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 204: Saudi Arabian POS Machines Market Share Breakdown by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 205: POS Machines Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Terminal Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: United Arab Emirates POS Machines Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Terminal Type: 2012-2019
Table 207: POS Machines Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Terminal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: POS Machines Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: United Arab Emirates POS Machines Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 210: POS Machines Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 211: POS Machines Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Terminal
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Rest of Middle East POS Machines Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Terminal Type: 2012-2019
Table 213: Rest of Middle East POS Machines Market Share Breakdown by Terminal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: POS Machines Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Rest of Middle East POS Machines Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 216: POS Machines Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 217: African POS Machines Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Terminal Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 218: POS Machines Market in Africa by Terminal Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 219: African POS Machines Market Share Breakdown by Terminal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: African POS Machines Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 221: POS Machines Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 222: POS Machines Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900122/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: