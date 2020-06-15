Boston, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDG Communications, Inc. – the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company – is launching a series of major virtual events starting June 23 to support its large subscriber community of technology and business leaders as they build their IT leadership and security playbooks using lessons from the pandemic crisis to create sustainable business practices ( click to tweet ).

According to the CIO COVID-19 Impact Survey , 32% of technology leaders shared that their technology infrastructure could not adequately address employees working from home. Additionally, 61% shared that the pandemic is accelerating digital transformation efforts. The New Reality Global Series will bring together industry leaders and doers, IDG’s editorial expertise and vendors for an open dialogue around critical business topics to help address what is needed to move forward.

“While organizations have faced many challenges preparing their business for a new technology reality, this virtual series will cover mission-critical topics during online content sessions and networking,” said Anne McCrory, Group VP, Customer Experience & Operations, Events, IDG Communications, Inc. “Global technology peers and technology vendors will be able to connect and address how to keep infrastructure and operations running as usual, while also pivoting their strategy in order to better meet business growth opportunities.”

Topics/Schedule

As technology leaders look to move their businesses forward, improve remote work experiences, and boost corporate resiliency through IT/data security upgrades, this series’ content will provide insights to meet these business demands. Each event within the series will include four live days of content, networking and staffed exhibits to allow attendees to fully explore the topics and engage in the conversation. Access to the environment, sessions, robust selection of curated editorial content, and sponsor thought leadership will be available on-demand for a full month. The series of topics and launch dates are:

The New Digital Workplace: The Future is Now (register now) | June 23 rd

(register now) | June 23 The New Risk and Security Landscape | July 21 st

AI and Automation: Future-Proofing the Business | August 18th

Speakers

To provide robust insights, CIO award winners, technology leaders and IDG’s editorial experts will take the virtual stage for dynamic Q&A sessions to discuss their recent experiences managing through the pandemic and preparing for the new realities of the business environment. With hosts including IDG Editor in Chief Eric Knorr and IDG editors from around the globe, confirmed practitioner speakers include:

David Behen, CIO, La-Z-Boy, Inc.

Bernie Gracy, CIO, Agero

Ron Guerrier, CIO and Secretary, Department of Innovation & Technology, State of Illinois

Jamie Head, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray

Ramu Kannan, CTO, Humana

Mojhan Lefebvre, EVP and Chief Technology & Operations Officer, Travelers

Michael Restuccia, CIO, Penn Medicine

Sandy Smith, VP, IT, Kimball Electronics

Jim Swanson, EVP & Group CIO, Johnson & Johnson

Meredith Whalen, Chief Research Officer, IDC

Partner Opportunities

This event will provide unique opportunities to engage with an audience of IT, security and business buyers as they research solutions now for their immediate business needs. From general session and breakout presentations to share strategic messaging, to product DEMOs in booth, and networking opportunities to engage one on one, partners will have numerous touchpoints with IDG’s audience throughout each event. In addition to access to attendees, all partners will build their pipeline with leads developed using IDG’s 1st party insights and targeting. Current partners include:

Adobe, ALTR, Axway, Citrix, Fuze, Google Chrome Enterprise, Hitachi Vantara, SailPoint and ServiceNow.

To learn more about partner opportunities, please contact us today.

About IDG Communications, Inc.

IDG Communications connects the world of tech buyers with insights, intent and engagement. We are the world’s largest media, data and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. Our premium brands, including CIO®, Computerworld®, CSO®, InfoWorld®, Macworld®, Network World®, and PCWorld® engage a quality audience of the most powerful audience of technology buyers providing essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape.

Our global data intelligence platform activates purchasing intent, powering our clients’ success. IDG Marketing Services creates custom content with marketing impact across video, mobile, social and digital. We execute complex campaigns that fulfill marketers’ global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers quality results.

Follow IDG on Twitter: @IDGWorld

Follow IDG on LinkedIn

Like IDG on Facebook



About CIO

CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled peer insight and expertise on business strategy, innovation, and leadership. As organizations grow with digital transformation, CIO provides its readers with key insights on career development, including certifications, hiring practices and skills development. The award-winning CIO portfolio provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT’s role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at http://www.idg.com .



About CSO

CSO is the premier content and community resource for security decision makers leading business risk management efforts within their organizations. For more than a decade, CSO’s award-winning website ( CSOonline.com ), executive conferences, strategic marketing services and research have equipped security decision makers to mitigate both IT and corporate/physical risk for their organizations and provided opportunities for security vendors looking to reach this audience. To assist CSOs in educating their organizations’ employees on corporate and personal security practices, CSO also produces the quarterly newsletter Security Smart. CSO is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at http://www.idg.com .

# # #





Lynn Holmlund Marketing Director IDG Communications, Inc. lynn_holmlund@idg.com 508.254.8336