LEXINGTON, Mass., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, today announced three new Board of Director appointments. The three new directors will add significant clinical and commercialization experience and expand board diversity, coupled with a strong understanding of the Company’s customer base.



The new appointments include: Thierry Bernard, Chief Executive Officer, QIAGEN; Dr. Ninfa Saunders, President and Chief Executive Officer, Navicent Health; and Robin Toft, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Toft Group, a ZRG company.

“We are thrilled to add to our Board three individuals whose commercial expertise and combined background in molecular diagnostics, clinical care, and life science leadership will bring invaluable perspective and insight to our business, helping us to achieve our goals of accelerating our sales, improving our operations, and advancing our pipeline,” said John Sperzel, President and Chief Executive Officer, T2 Biosystems. “Our commitment to developing innovative technology that helps save lives and improve patient outcomes remains steadfast, and adding these three industry leaders will bolster our efforts to accomplish that in the coming months and years.”

Thierry Bernard is the CEO at QIAGEN. Mr. Bernard joined QIAGEN in February 2015 to lead QIAGEN’s growing presence in molecular diagnostics. Mr. Bernard previously held multiple roles at bioMerieux for fifteen years, most recently as Corporate Vice President, Global Commercial Operations, Investor Relations and the Greater China Region. Prior to joining bioMerieux, he served in management roles in multiple international environments. Mr. Bernard is a member of the Board of Directors of First Light Biosciences. He has earned degrees from Sciences Po (Paris), Harvard Business School, London School of Economics and the College of Europe, and is a member of French Foreign Trade Advisors.

Dr. Ninfa M. Saunders, FACHE, is the President and CEO of Navicent Health, the second largest hospital in Georgia and a tertiary regional teaching medical center. Dr. Saunders has more than 45 years of hospital administrative and clinical experience, and prior to her current role, served as the President and COO of Virtua Health, the largest health system in southern New Jersey. Dr. Saunders was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of 2019’s Top 25 Women Leaders in the U.S. and was twice named one of the “Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market” in the U.S. by CEO Corporation. Dr. Saunders serves on the boards of the Georgia Hospital Association and the American Hospital Association, where she is the past chair for the Institute for Diversity. Dr. Saunders completed her Doctorate in Healthcare Administration at the Medical University of South Carolina, earned a Master’s of Business Administration from Emory University, and a Master of Science in Nursing from Rutgers University.

Robin Toft is the founder and CEO of Toft Group, a ZRG company, where she combines a deep inside knowledge of the life science industry with a passion for building game-changing management teams. Ms. Toft has placed hundreds of executives at innovation-led life science companies. A champion of diverse executive teams, she has built a reputation for recruiting women and minorities into C-level and board of director roles. Prior to founding Toft Group in 2010, Ms. Toft served 20+ years as a biotech executive, most recently as Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations at Roche Molecular Diagnostics. In the 2020 American Business Awards, Ms. Toft received three Gold awards for Lifetime Achievement, Maverick of the Year and Woman of the Year. She currently serves on The Clearity Foundation board for ovarian cancer care, and is Chairman of LEAD San Diego, dedicated to developing civically engaged leaders. Ms. Toft earned a Bachelor of Science from Michigan State University.

Along with these additions, the Company announced the departure of three long-standing board members: Michael Cima, Ph.D., Adrian M. Jones, and Stanley Lapidus.

“We are profoundly grateful for the passion, ingenuity and leadership exhibited by the departing board members over the past several years,” said John McDonough, Chairman of the Board of Directors, T2 Biosystems. “Their collective contributions have made a significant and lasting impact on the Company, for which we will remain forever grateful.”

The new board members will join the following existing board members:

John Sperzel, President and CEO, T2 Biosystems

John McDonough, Chairman of the Board, T2 Biosystems

John W. Cumming, Former Chairman and CEO, Hologic

David Elsbree, Former Senior Partner, Deloitte & Touche

Seymour Liebman, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel of Canon U.S.A, Inc.; Senior Managing Executive Officer of Canon Inc., Japan; and Vice Chairman, Canon Solutions America, Inc.

