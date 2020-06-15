TULSA, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) (“Mid-Con Energy” or the “Partnership”) announced today its operating and financial results for first quarter 2020 and details of the recently announced strategic recapitalization transactions.
RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
As announced on June 5, 2020, the Partnership completed strategic recapitalization transactions, resulting in significant changes to its capital structure and governance to strengthen its balance sheet, create alignment across all unitholders, reduce costs and streamline operations, thereby creating immediate and sustainable value for all unitholders. Highlights of the transaction include:
SELECT FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2020
CRUDE OIL PRICE DECLINES AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE
During the first quarter of 2020, the oil and natural gas industry witnessed a significant decline in oil prices from $63 per Bbl in early January to just above $20 per Bbl in late March. The declines continued into April and as a result of the low oil prices, the Partnership has modified its 2020 operational plan. We remain focused on cost reductions, including periodic economic review of each well within our portfolio along with ongoing scrutiny of lease operating expenses and general and administrative expenses. Wells that are not economically viable, at prevailing prices, are shut-in provided there are no contractual, operating or reservoir constraints precluding the suspension of operations. We shut-in approximately 250 uneconomic wells during March 2020, and an additional 150 uneconomical wells in April 2020. We continue to monitor pricing and expenses to determine when to return these wells to production.
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
Production for first quarter 2020 averaged 3,538 Boe/d, compared to 3,609 Boe/d in the fourth quarter 2019 as shutting in wells in March 2020 began to affect output. Commodity pricing decreased during the first quarter 2020 as the average realized oil price after derivatives was $49.88 versus $53.34 per barrel in fourth quarter 2019.
Lease operating expenses (“LOE”) for the first quarter 2020 were $8.1 million ($25.27 per Boe) compared to $9.2 million ($27.59 per Boe) for the fourth quarter 2019. The majority of the decrease was due to decreased activity and approximately 250 uneconomic wells that were shut-in during March 2020.
General and administrative expenses (“G&A”) for the first quarter 2020 were $3.0 million compared to $2.2 million for the fourth quarter 2019. The majority of the increase was due to increased allocated salaries for technical services and $0.3 million in expenses related to the strategic recapitalization transactions, partially offset by a decrease in non-cash compensation expense.
The Partnership spent $4.8 million on capital expenditures during the first quarter 2020, compared to capital expenditures of $4.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2019.
The decrease in revenue, primarily caused by a decrease in commodity prices, and increased G&A, slightly offset by a decrease in LOE and increased cash settlements received for matured derivatives, lowered first quarter Adjusted EBITDA(1) to $2.5 million from $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. During the first quarter, the Partnership increased debt by $6.0 million to $74.0 million outstanding as of March 31, 2020. As of June 12, 2020, debt outstanding was $73.3 million.
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the related disclosure and reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA included in this press release.
HEDGING SUMMARY
Mid-Con Energy enters into various commodity derivative contracts intended to achieve more predictable cash flows by reducing the Partnership’s exposure to short-term fluctuations in oil prices. We believe this risk management strategy will serve to secure a portion of our revenues and, by retaining some opportunity to participate in upward price movements, may also enable us to realize higher revenues during periods when prices rise.
As of March 31, 2020, the following table reflects volumes of Mid-Con Energy’s production hedged by commodity derivative contracts, with the corresponding prices at which the production is hedged:
|Period Covered
|Weighted
Average Fixed
Price
|Weighted
Average Floor
Price
|Weighted
Average Ceiling
Price
|Total Bbls
Hedged/day
|Index
|Swaps - 2020
|$
|55.87
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|1,882
|NYMEX-WTI
|Swaps - 2021
|$
|55.78
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|672
|NYMEX-WTI
|Collars - 2021
|$
|—
|$
|52.00
|$
|58.80
|$
|672
|NYMEX-WTI
ABOUT MID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS, LP
Mid-Con Energy is a publicly held Delaware limited partnership formed in July 2011 to own, acquire and develop producing oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on Enhanced Oil Recovery. Mid-Con Energy’s core areas of operation are located primarily in Oklahoma and Wyoming. For more information, please visit Mid-Con Energy’s website at www.midconenergypartners.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” — that is, statements related to future, not past, events within meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “goal,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “could,” “may,” “continue,” “might,” “potential,” “scheduled,” “pursue,” “target,” “will” and the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties and ultimately may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements due to a number of factors including but not limited to our ability to continue as a going concern; volatility of commodity prices; supply and demand of oil and natural gas; revisions to oil and natural gas reserves estimates as a result of changes in commodity prices; effectiveness of risk management activities; business strategies; future financial and operating results; our ability to pay distributions; our ability to replace the reserves we produce through acquisitions and the development of our properties; future capital requirements and availability of financing; technology and cybersecurity; realized oil and natural gas prices; production volumes; lease operating expenses; general and administrative expenses; cash flow and liquidity; availability of production equipment; availability of oil field labor; capital expenditures; availability and terms of capital; marketing of oil and natural gas; general economic conditions; world-wide epidemics, including COVID-19, and the related effects of sheltering in place; competition in the oil and natural gas industry; environmental liabilities; counterparty credit risk; governmental regulation and taxation; compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements; developments in oil and natural gas producing countries, including increases and decreases in supply from Russia and OPEC; plans, objectives, expectations and intentions; and any other risks and uncertainties discussed in our Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC.
Mid-Con Energy undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and our SEC filings. Please see the risks and uncertainties detailed in the “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in other documents and reports we file from time to time with the SEC.
|Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP and subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands, except number of units)
|(Unaudited)
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|213
|$
|255
|Accounts receivable
|4,780
|6,853
|Derivative financial instruments
|15,731
|—
|Prepaid expenses
|202
|87
|Assets held for sale
|—
|365
|Total current assets
|20,926
|7,560
|Property and equipment
|Oil and natural gas properties, successful efforts method
|Proved properties
|264,490
|261,375
|Unproved properties
|4,266
|3,125
|Other property and equipment
|1,220
|1,262
|Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment
|(93,472
|)
|(72,303
|)
|Total property and equipment, net
|176,504
|193,459
|Derivative financial instruments
|6,225
|730
|Other assets
|870
|1,020
|Total assets
|$
|204,525
|$
|202,769
|LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED UNITS AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|Trade
|$
|630
|$
|320
|Related parties
|1,914
|6,902
|Derivative financial instruments
|—
|1,944
|Accrued liabilities
|187
|795
|Other current liabilities
|438
|430
|Current debt
|74,000
|—
|Total current liabilities
|77,169
|10,391
|Long-term debt
|—
|68,000
|Other long-term liabilities
|344
|457
|Asset retirement obligations
|31,296
|30,265
|Commitments and contingencies
|Class A convertible preferred units - 11,627,906 issued and outstanding, respectively
|23,287
|22,964
|Class B convertible preferred units - 9,803,921 issued and outstanding, respectively
|14,877
|14,829
|Equity, per accompanying statements
|General partner
|(762
|)
|(793
|)
|Limited partners - 1,557,851 and 1,541,215 units issued and outstanding, respectively
|58,314
|56,656
|Total equity
|57,552
|55,863
|Total liabilities, convertible preferred units and equity
|$
|204,525
|$
|202,769
|Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP and subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(in thousands, except per unit data)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|Oil sales
|$
|12,982
|$
|14,594
|Natural gas sales
|283
|250
|Other operating revenues
|238
|372
|Gain (loss) on derivatives, net
|24,952
|(12,198
|)
|Total revenues
|38,455
|3,018
|Operating costs and expenses
|Lease operating expenses
|8,138
|6,830
|Production and ad valorem taxes
|1,070
|1,282
|Other operating expenses
|584
|473
|Impairment of proved oil and natural gas properties
|18,332
|—
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|2,836
|3,098
|Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations
|399
|328
|General and administrative
|3,052
|2,662
|Total operating costs and expenses
|34,411
|14,673
|Gain on sales of oil and natural gas properties, net
|—
|9,469
|Income (loss) from operations
|4,044
|(2,186
|)
|Other (expense) income
|Interest income
|1
|8
|Interest expense
|(1,274
|)
|(1,615
|)
|Other income
|12
|5
|Total other expense
|(1,261
|)
|(1,602
|)
|Net income (loss)
|2,783
|(3,788
|)
|Less: Distributions to preferred unitholders
|1,172
|1,149
|Less: General partner's interest in net income (loss)
|31
|(45
|)
|Limited partners' interest in net income (loss)
|$
|1,580
|$
|(4,892
|)
|Limited partners' interest in net income (loss) per unit
|Basic
|$
|1.02
|$
|(3.19
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.07
|$
|(3.19
|)
|Weighted average limited partner units outstanding
|Limited partner units (basic)
|1,550
|1,532
|Limited partner units (diluted)
|23,020
|1,532
|Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP and subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income (loss)
|$
|2,783
|$
|(3,788
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|2,836
|3,098
|Debt issuance costs amortization
|150
|178
|Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations
|399
|328
|Impairment of proved oil and natural gas properties
|18,332
|—
|Mark to market on derivatives
|(Gain) loss on derivatives, net
|(24,952
|)
|12,198
|Cash settlements received for matured derivatives, net
|1,783
|143
|Gain on sales of oil and natural gas properties
|—
|(9,469
|)
|Non-cash equity-based compensation
|78
|334
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivable
|2,072
|(1,217
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(115
|)
|(369
|)
|Accounts payable - trade and accrued liabilities
|(304
|)
|432
|Accounts payable - related parties
|(3,818
|)
|(2,999
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(756
|)
|(1,131
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Acquisitions of oil and natural gas properties
|(111
|)
|(2,796
|)
|Additions to oil and natural gas properties
|(4,682
|)
|(3,057
|)
|Additions to other property and equipment
|(58
|)
|—
|Proceeds from sales of oil and natural gas properties
|—
|32,502
|Proceeds from sale of other assets
|365
|—
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(4,486
|)
|26,649
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from line of credit
|6,000
|7,000
|Payments on line of credit
|—
|(32,000
|)
|Distributions to Class A convertible preferred units
|(500
|)
|(500
|)
|Distributions to Class B convertible preferred units
|(300
|)
|(300
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|5,200
|(25,800
|)
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(42
|)
|(282
|)
|Beginning cash and cash equivalents
|255
|467
|Ending cash and cash equivalents
|$
|213
|$
|185
|Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP and subsidiaries
|Production Volumes, Prices, and Unit Costs per Boe
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Change
|% Change
|Production Volumes
|Oil (MBbls)
|296
|292
|4
|1%
|Natural gas (MMcf)
|156
|121
|35
|29%
|Total (MBoe)
|322
|312
|10
|3%
|Average daily net production (Boe/d)
|3,538
|3,467
|71
|2%
|Average sales prices
|Oil (per Bbl)
|Sales price
|$
|43.86
|$
|49.98
|$
|(6.12
|)
|(12%)
|Effect of net settlements on matured derivative instruments
|$
|6.02
|$
|0.49
|$
|5.53
|1129%
|Realized oil price after derivatives
|$
|49.88
|$
|50.47
|$
|(0.59
|)
|(1%)
|Natural gas (per Mcf)
|$
|1.81
|$
|2.07
|$
|(0.26
|)
|(13%)
|Average unit costs per Boe
|Lease operating expenses
|$
|25.27
|$
|21.89
|$
|3.38
|15%
|Production and ad valorem taxes
|$
|3.32
|$
|4.11
|$
|(0.79
|)
|(19%)
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|$
|8.81
|$
|9.93
|$
|(1.12
|)
|(11%)
|General and administrative expenses
|$
|9.48
|$
|8.53
|$
|0.95
|11%
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE
This press release, the financial tables and other supplemental information include “Adjusted EBITDA” which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (“Non-GAAP”) measure used by our management to describe financial performance with external users of our financial statements. The Partnership believes the Non-GAAP financial measure described above is useful to investors because this measurement is used by many companies in its industry as a measurement of financial performance and is commonly employed by financial analysts and others to evaluate the financial performance of the Partnership and to compare the financial performance of the Partnership with the performance of other publicly traded partnerships within its industry. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income, net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus (minus):
|Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP and subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
|(in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|March 31, 2019
|Net income (loss)
|$
|2,783
|$
|(7,869
|)
|$
|(3,788
|)
|Interest expense, net
|1,273
|1,147
|1,607
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|2,836
|2,595
|3,098
|Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations
|399
|428
|328
|Impairment of proved oil and natural gas properties
|18,332
|—
|—
|Impairment of assets held for sale
|—
|65
|—
|(Gain) loss on derivatives, net
|(24,952
|)
|7,174
|12,198
|Cash settlements received (paid) for matured derivatives, net
|1,783
|(199
|)
|143
|Non-cash equity-based compensation
|78
|119
|334
|(Gain) loss on sales of oil and natural gas properties, net
|—
|21
|(9,469
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|2,532
|$
|3,481
|$
|4,451
