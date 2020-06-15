Click here to contact the Portnoy Law Firm and participate in the action.



LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX ) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into alleged violations of securities laws, and may file a lawsuit on behalf of investors to recover losses suffered by investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, including eligibility for appointment as a class representative.

The investigation focuses on whether Co-Diagnostics, Inc. through its officers misled investors regarding the reliability and accuracy of the company’s testing for COVID-19. Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the company’s statements that its tests were 100% accurate in fact misled investors and improperly inflated the price of the stock.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors from around the world and specializes in securities class actions and shareholder rights litigation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising